Governor Hochul Announces $13 Million Federal Grant Awarded to Improve Reliability of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Across New York State

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the New York State Department of Transportation has been awarded $13 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration’s Electric Vehicle Charger Reliability and Accessibility Accelerator Program to enhance the reliability of electric vehicle charging ports across the State. The award is to repair or replace broken or non-operational electric vehicle charging ports. The award is part of the approximately $148.8 million in funding for 24 applicants in 20 states, including 14 State Departments of Transportation and 10 local entities under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Award, made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“New York State is the national leader when it comes to investing in innovation to combat the plague of global climate change,” Governor Hochul said. “This federal award will enable us to keep our existing electric vehicle charging infrastructure in a state of good repair, while we continue to make investments in the Empire State’s electric vehicle future. The green revolution is upon us, and New York is once again leading the way.”

Through this program, New York State will ensure that its publicly accessible direct current fast chargers (DCFC) and Level 2 chargers are in proper working order and available to motorists across the state. There are currently more than 10,000 publicly accessible Level 2 and DCFC ports in the State, which electric vehicle drivers rely on every day.

New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will complete the repair and replacement of charging stations by entering into a sub-agreement to administer the funding with the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), which in turn will enter into agreements with charging providers or other entities that own charging stations. NYSERDA’s sub-agreements will require that stations receiving funding under this grant program must be operational within 12 months of the award to NYSDOT, and that stations must remain operational for at least five years.

The National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Program was established as a part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in 2021 and includes $5 billion toward building standardized fast chargers along interstate highways. New York is expected to receive $175 million over five years but must submit updated plans to the FHWA each year on how it intends to spend the money in order to receive its annual allotment. In October, Governor Hochul announced that the FHWA had approved New York State’s updated plan. This $13 million is additional to the $175 million New York was already slated to receive.

The NEVI program contains a 10 percent set aside to allow grants to be made to states and localities requiring additional assistance to deploy EV charging infrastructure strategically. Reflecting the need to make the current EV charging network more reliable, the first round of funding made available in this set aside from the NEVI program will focus on repairing or replacing non-operational EV chargers.

“Repair” and “replace” projects can include hardware, permitting, service upgrade and labor costs up to repair or replace electric vehicle equipment, ensuring the equipment remains operational for at least five years.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said, “The Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law is already supercharging new electric vehicle charging stations across New York, and this new $13 million in federal funding will help keep our existing EV charging stations in tip-top shape. Electric vehicles are booming in popularity, and for this industry to succeed we need to make charging your car as easy and convenient as possible, and this will help ensure charging stations can continue to operate reliably for all. By building out our state’s charging capabilities, we are boosting our economy, combatting climate change, and increasing public health for all communities. I am proud to work with Governor Hochul to expand our nation’s network of EV chargers to drive us towards a cleaner electric future.”

Representative Paul Tonko said, “The electric vehicle investments I pushed to advance in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will have long lasting benefits – slashing emissions, creating good paying, quality jobs, and securing a stronger, more resilient economy. New York State is poised to lead the nation in this growing industry, and I’m eager to help further that effort and put us on the path to curb climate change and steer our nation towards a better, brighter, clean energy future.”

Representative Adriano Espaillat said, “I commend Governor Hochul on today’s announcement allocating federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which I helped pass in Congress, to support communities throughout New York as they transition to EV infrastructure to encourage more sustainable transportation solutions around our state. Clean transportation is the future, and it is critical we support and provide the necessary resources to ensure these options remain viable and accessible for many years to come.”

Representative Joe Morelle said, “Improving the reliability of New York’s electric vehicle charging stations is crucial for the transition to cleaner fuels and widespread EV adoption. I’m proud to have secured federal funding to make this project possible and appreciate Governor Hochul’s dedication and commitment to modernizing our transportation system with this investment in sustainability.”

Representative Pat Ryan said, “As more people buy electric vehicles, we need to make sure our charging infrastructure keeps up with demand. By investing in this technology today, we are positioning our community to be a leader, both environmentally and economically, for decades to come. I was proud to lead the electrification of the UCAT fleet as County Executive – this is a crucial next step to making New York a sustainable and thriving home for future generations.”

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “With the investments Governor Hochul is making in electric vehicle infrastructure, we are making it easier and more efficient for consumers across New York State to not only own an electric vehicle but have multiple options to keep these vehicles in good working order. New York’s climate goals are ambitious, but we have to continue to think big in the face of global climate change. Every piece of the puzzle matters when building the largest climate-fighting arsenal in the nation, and today’s announcement is a testament to New York’s enduring commitment to meeting its nation-leading climate goals.”

NYSERDA President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “NYSERDA looks forward to strengthening access to reliable EV charging for New Yorkers through this federal funding, so a charge is available when needed across the state. Keeping our infrastructure modern, and strong, encourages more clean cars on our roadways to meet the State’s zero-emission and climate goals while making the air cleaner in our communities.”

New York Power Authority President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll said, “New York has developed extensive electric vehicle charging infrastructure throughout the State and we want to ensure outstanding performance for years to come. This federal grant will help support future maintenance needs and ease the transition to a fully electrified transportation system that will promote a better and more sustainable future for all New Yorkers.”

The Repair and Replacement funding opportunity will also allow New York State to continue to build upon its extensive work to date to expand electric vehicle ownership. New York State’s more than $2.7 billion investment in electrifying its transportation sector is vital to meet the State’s sweeping climate and clean energy plan. Reducing carbon emissions and pollution from vehicles creates cleaner air and healthier communities, particularly in underserved areas. A range of initiatives grow access to electric vehicles and improve clean transit for all New Yorkers, including EV Make Ready, EVolve NY, the Drive Clean Rebate, the New York Truck Voucher Incentive Program (NYTVIP) and federal funding under the NEVI Program.

Last month, Governor Hochul announced that New York’s first high-speed chargers for electric vehicles funded through President Biden’s historic NEVI program are now operating in the city of Kingston, in Ulster County in the Hudson Valley. This station is one of the first in the nation to be installed through the NEVI program.

New York State’s Nation-Leading Climate Plan

New York State’s nation-leading climate agenda calls for an orderly and just transition that creates family-sustaining jobs, continues to foster a green economy across all sectors and ensures that at least 35 percent, with a goal of 40 percent, of the benefits of clean energy investments are directed to disadvantaged communities. Guided by some of the nation’s most aggressive climate and clean energy initiatives, New York is on a path to achieving a zero-emission electricity sector by 2040, including 70 percent renewable energy generation by 2030, and economy-wide carbon neutrality by mid-century. A cornerstone of this transition is New York’s unprecedented clean energy investments, including more than $46 billion in 65 large-scale renewable and transmission projects across the State, $6.8 billion to reduce building emissions, $3.3 billion to scale up solar, nearly $3 billion for clean transportation initiatives, and over $2 billion in NY Green Bank commitments. These and other investments are supporting more than 170,000 jobs in New York’s clean energy sector as of 2022 and over 3,000percent growth in the distributed solar sector since 2011. To reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality, New York also adopted zero-emission vehicle regulations, including requiring all new passenger cars and light-duty trucks sold in the State be zero emission by 2035. Partnerships are continuing to advance New York’s climate action with 400 registered and more than 100 certified Climate Smart Communities, nearly 500 Clean Energy Communities, and the State’s largest community air monitoring initiative in 10 disadvantaged communities across the State to help target air pollution and combat climate change.

