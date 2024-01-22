Governor Hochul, Majority Leader Schumer And Leader Jeffries Announce $228 Million In Federal Funding To Launch New York’s ConnectAll Municipal Infrastructure Grant Program To Bring Last Mile Fiber And High-Speed Internet To Homes In Underserved Communities Across The Empire State

Governor Kathy Hochul, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and House of Representatives Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries today announced that New York State has been awarded $228.2 million in federal funding to launch New York’s ConnectALL Municipal Infrastructure Program and connect tens of thousands of homes statewide to high-speed broadband internet. In addition, Governor Hochul announced the completion of New York’s Municipal Infrastructure pilot projects connecting more than 3,000 homes in four upstate communities to high-speed internet. The announcements build on Governor Hochul and Majority Leader Schumer’s efforts to connect all New Yorkers to high-speed internet, particularly in areas currently unserved or underserved by broadband, and help New Yorkers across the state participate in a 21st century economy.

“New York’s ConnectALL initiative is delivering high-speed internet to thousands of families statewide, and this transformative federal investment will help us keep even more New Yorkers connected,” Governor Hochul said. “Access to affordable, reliable broadband keeps New Yorkers working, empowers our students, and connects families to critical benefits and services, and I thank the Biden administration, Majority Leader Schumer, and the New York delegation for their partnership in our mission to give all New Yorkers the tools they need to thrive.”

Senate Majority Leader Schumer said, “Over $228 million is on the way from the feds to help rural and underserved communities across New York install the last mile of broadband infrastructure needed to help thousands of homes finally get high-speed internet. This is how we can close the digital divide in Upstate NY– by making sure high-speed internet reaches corner of the state regardless of zip code. Broadband is not a luxury, it is a necessity, a utility as vital as electricity for success in our modern economy to ensure people can stay connected, have access to healthcare, jobs, and school. This is only the latest in hundreds of millions in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan and Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law that is helping the Empire State lead the nation in closing the digital divide. I am proud to work with Governor Hochul to help put these federal dollars to help bring affordable and equitable high-speed internet for all New Yorkers.”

Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said, “In New York and throughout America, there are far too many under-resourced communities without the ability to connect online and engage with family, work, school and telemedicine. Last Congress, working with President Biden, House Democrats passed the American Rescue Plan, which saved the economy from a deep recession and enacted life-changing policies. Democrats then passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to ensure that every community nationwide has access to high-speed internet and invested $65 billion to expand broadband access. I thank Governor Hochul, Leader Schumer and the New York congressional delegation for their work in bringing high-speed internet to every single New Yorker.”

Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo said, “The pandemic upended life as we knew it and exposed the stark inequity in access to affordable and reliable high-speed internet in communities across the country. This funding is a key piece of the Biden-Harris Administration’s historic investments to increase access to high-speed internet for millions of Americans and provide more opportunities to fully participate and compete in the 21st century economy.”

Funding for ConnectALL’s Municipal Infrastructure Program has been awarded through the U.S. Department of the Treasury under the American Rescue Plan’s Capital Projects Fund – which was championed by Majority Leader Schumer. ConnectALL will make grants to public entities, local or Tribal governments, municipal utilities, utility cooperatives, and their private sector partners to construct new fiber to the premises for tens of thousands of properties statewide. Broadband infrastructure in the Municipal Infrastructure Program will be owned by a public entity or publicly controlled and Internet Service Providers will use the new broadband infrastructure to provide New Yorkers with affordable, high quality service options. The request for applications is now available on the ConnectALL website.

The transformative investment follows the completion of the Municipal Infrastructure pilot projects, which demonstrated the transformative benefit of publicly-owned, open access fiber optic networks. Open access networks can be used by multiple service providers, bringing consumer choice to underserved areas, and public ownership means broadband infrastructure is a basic utility available to all households in these communities. The pilot projects, led by the New York Power Authority, leveraged an initial $10 million investment from ConnectALL to fund municipal broadband projects in four upstate communities — the Village of Sherburne in Chenango County, the Town of Nichols in Tioga County, the Town of Diana in Lewis County and the Town of Pitcairn in St. Lawrence County. As of December 2023, all four projects have been completed, connecting more than 3,000 households to high-speed internet at prices below the regional average.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “Limited access to reliable high-speed internet makes it harder for kids to do their homework, for seniors to access telehealth appointments, and for workers to take advantage of remote employment opportunities. High-quality internet is no longer a luxury – it is a necessity for everyday life. This federal investment will bring broadband to communities across New York that have lacked access for years and improve quality of life for New York families. I am proud to see the creation of this new grant program and I will keep fighting for federal resources to close the digital divide once and for all.”

Representative Nydia M. Velázquez said, “Today, reliable broadband access is essential for New York families who depend on the internet for work, education, and daily activities. This $228 million in federal funding, made possible by the American Rescue Plan, which I was proud to help pass in Congress, will allow our state to take a big step toward closing the digital divide and ensuring reliable internet access for New Yorkers in underserved communities. I thank Governor Hochul for her commitment to building more equitable broadband infrastructure throughout New York and all the leaders that helped make this investment possible.”

Representative Brian Higgins said, “Reliable, high-speed internet access is no longer a luxury, it is a necessity. From education and remote work to healthcare and more, broadband is a vital utility for all. Thanks to funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Governor Hochul is making historic investments in communities across the state facing the greatest digital disparities. This is a critical step in closing gaps in access for people of all ages.”

Representative Grace Meng said, “I have long fought to increase internet access for New Yorkers, and in Congress, I helped secure more than $7 billion in the American Rescue Plan for the Emergency Connectivity Fund that has boosted connectivity more for people throughout our state and nation. This $228 million, also from the American Rescue Plan, will help even more New Yorkers with accessing the internet, especially in underserved communities, and I hail this funding as well. As I have said, everybody deserves access to reliable, affordable and high-speed broadband, and I will continue fighting for even more money for internet access in New York and across the country.”

Representative Adriano Espaillat said, “Access to high speed and reliable Internet connectivity will have a tremendous impact on vulnerable communities in my district and around New York State, ensuring these families are not left behind by a digital divide. I was proud to join Senator Schumer to help deliver this significant federal funding through the American Rescue Plan and commend Gov. Hochul on her continued efforts to bolster Internet service and access to thousands of homes across our state.”

Representative Joe Morelle said, “The digital divide disproportionately impacts marginalized communities by limiting access to essential resources and ultimately widening the socio-economic gap. With this investment in enhancing our broadband infrastructure, we can empower underserved regions in our state by providing greater opportunities in employment and education through connectivity. I’m proud to have worked with Senator Schumer to deliver this federal funding, and grateful for Governor Hochul’s commitment to creating a more inclusive a digitally connected New York.”

Representative Ritchie Torres said, “Access to high-speed broadband internet is no longer a luxury; it is a necessity to keep up with and participate in our national and global economy. This funding demonstrates the long-lasting impacts of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the importance of putting our money where our mouth is. For too long, communities like mine in the Bronx have been forgotten and neglected. Getting connected to the Internet is a crucial step as we uplift vulnerable communities and level the playing field.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “We are committed to an inclusive economy, one that levels the playing field for all in New York State. We encourage applications to this program, which with this additional federal funding will deliver on a promise of access to affordable broadband that prioritizes thousands of unserved New Yorkers.”

New York Power Authority President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll said, “The Power Authority was honored to put our transmission system to work for dual purposes – energy transmission and internet access. Enabling internet access in rural areas where commercial providers could not make an economic case to do so was a challenge that was right up our alley as we pride ourselves on providing solutions that impact New Yorkers. We are grateful to have had the opportunity to develop the framework to help launch the critical ConnectALL state initiative and to provide the proof of principle and feasibility that will now enable the broader, expansive ConnectALL effort supported by this new federal funding.”

Governor Hochul’s ConnectALL Initiative

Governor Hochul established the $1 billion ConnectALL Initiative – New York’s largest-ever investment in broadband access – to close the state’s digital divide, transform digital infrastructure, and ensure that all New Yorkers have access to reliable and affordable high-speed broadband internet service. To date, ConnectALL has overseen the successful launch and implementation of several programs to advance broadband access, including:

The Affordable Housing Connectivity Program to bring new broadband infrastructure to homes in affordable and public housing leveraging a $100 million federal investment from the U.S. Treasury Department’s Capital Projects Fund. The program is currently accepting applications for internet service providers here.

to bring new broadband infrastructure to homes in affordable and public housing leveraging a $100 million federal investment from the U.S. Treasury Department’s Capital Projects Fund. The program is currently accepting applications for internet service providers here. The ConnectALL Deployment Program to fund internet service providers to reach unserved and underserved locations, drawing on an allocation of $664.6 million in federal funding from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program, as described in the ConnectALL Broadband Deployment Initial Proposal and Five-Year Action Plan

to fund internet service providers to reach unserved and underserved locations, drawing on an allocation of $664.6 million in federal funding from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program, as described in the ConnectALL Broadband Deployment Initial Proposal and Five-Year Action Plan The Digital Equity Program leveraging a $50 million investment to promote digital literacy and other non-infrastructure barriers to internet adoption and use, as described in the New York Digital Equity Plan

Share this: Facebook

X

