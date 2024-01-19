Governor Hochul Announces Special Election in 77th Assembly District

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that a special election to fill the vacancy in the 77th Assembly District created by the resignation of Latoya Joyner will be held on Tuesday, February 13. Governor Hochul issued the proclamation on January 12 pursuant to the Public Officers Law.

“With Latoya Joyner’s departure from the Assembly, a special election to ensure representation for the 77th District will be held in February,” Governor Hochul said. “I’m grateful for the extraordinary service Latoya has performed for her constituents and our State. I wish her luck as she embarks on a new journey, and I look forward to working with the next representative to deliver for New York.”

