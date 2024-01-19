Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomePoliticsFrom the Desk of Gov HochulGovernor Hochul Announces Special Election in 77th Assembly District
From the Desk of Gov HochulReleased to Phoenix Media:Slider PostState NewsUtica Phoenix Exclusive:

Governor Hochul Announces Special Election in 77th Assembly District

dlaguerre
By dlaguerre
0
143

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that a special election to fill the vacancy in the 77th Assembly District created by the resignation of Latoya Joyner will be held on Tuesday, February 13. Governor Hochul issued the proclamation on January 12 pursuant to the Public Officers Law.

“With Latoya Joyner’s departure from the Assembly, a special election to ensure representation for the 77th District will be held in February,” Governor Hochul said. “I’m grateful for the extraordinary service Latoya has performed for her constituents and our State. I wish her luck as she embarks on a new journey, and I look forward to working with the next representative to deliver for New York.”

Previous article
Governor Hochul Appoints Erika Mallin to Serve as Executive Director of the New York State Council on the Arts
dlaguerre
dlaguerre

RELATED ARTICLES

spot_img

Most Popular

Load more
For The Good Inc. | Utica Phoenix
MORE STORIES
From the Desk of Gov Hochul

Governor Hochul Appoints Erika Mallin to Serve as Executive Director of...

dlaguerre - 0