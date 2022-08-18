State News: State Sen. Joseph Griffo Receives Highest Rating from NFIB/NY

The National Federation of Independent Business of New York (NFIB/NY), the state’s leading small business association, has given state Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-I-C-Rome, a 100% rating on its 2021-2022 legislative review of how state legislators addressed priority issues for small business owners across New York.

NFIB’s 2021-22 New York Voting Record scored eight key votes in the state Senate and seven in the Assembly on issues of critical importance to the state’s small businesses, including tax relief, restoring the decimated Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, and COVID-19 recovery efforts.

“I am proud to have received the highest rating from the National Federation of Independent Business of New York and to advocate on behalf of small businesses across the state that face significant economic challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and troubling policies and stifling regulations supported by the legislative majorities and governor,” Sen. Griffo said. “These small business owners give back to the community, employ local people, contribute to the local economy, attract visitors and enhance the quality of life for residents and families. It is imperative that we do everything we can to help these businesses. As I have done during my time in office, I will continue to support our small businesses and hardworking entrepreneurs and fight to ensure they have the resources that they need to grow and prosper.”

“The latest national NFIB Optimism Index data show the number of small business owners expecting conditions to improve in the next six months is the lowest it’s been since the 1970s, and we’re looking to the state legislature to step up and support Main Street businesses in New York on issues like crushing and unfair pandemic-induced hikes in UI taxes and suffocating overregulation,” said Ashley Ranslow, NFIB’s New York State Director. “On behalf of our thousands of members and struggling small business owners across the Empire State, I want to sincerely thank the legislators who time and again backed their words with action, voting in support of homegrown job creation every opportunity available to them.”