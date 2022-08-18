Local News: MVCC CCED Trains 50 Community Members in CPR Through Grant

Mohawk Valley Community College’s Center for Corporate and Community Education, through partnerships with Mohawk Valley YouthBuild, The Center, Indium Corporation, and the New York State Adult Literacy Education Program, completed training for 50 community members in heart health, adult/child/infant CPR, and AED use. All 50 participants are now certified in American Heart Association CPR. The training was possible through a $4,000 grant from Excellus.

Cost is a barrier to many in receiving CPR training, and through this grant, MVCC was able to provide potentially life-saving training to residents in low-income areas throughout the county. According to the America Heart Association, nine out of 10 cardiac emergencies happen at home and only 32% of cardiac event victims receive help from bystanders.

“We appreciate the partnership with Excellus, which allowed MVCC to provide much needed heart health awareness and CPR certification training to 50 community members,” said Tim Burke, coordinator of Workforce Development. “As MVCC assists with building a healthier and more equitable community, these trainings were an opportunity to make our home, workplace, and public spaces safe for all.”

For more information or to inquire about workforce development healthcare training in, contact Burke at 315-792-5305 or tburke@mvcc.edu.

