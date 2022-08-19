State News: Oneida County Joins Statewide ‘Stop DWI’ Labor Day Campaign

Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. announced today that the Sheriff’s Office, county police agencies and New York State Police will be participating in a special end of summer statewide operation to combat impaired driving.

The STOP-DWI Impaired Driving High Visibility Engagement Campaign begins August 19 and ends September 5.

“It’s been a great summer filled with beautiful weather, gatherings with family and friends and the return of several signature Oneida County events,” Picente said. “With Labor Day fast approaching, our law enforcement agencies will be heavily patrolling our roadways to make sure the season draws to a close safely. Let’s enjoy the rest of the summer free from the tragedies that stem from impaired and distracted driving.”

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 11,654 people were killed in motor vehicle traffic crashes in 2020 that involved an alcohol-impaired driver. Among those fatalities, 67% were in crashes in which at least one driver had a blood alcohol level of .15% or higher. On average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2018 to 2020, and one person was killed in an alcohol-impaired driving crash every 45 minutes in 2020.

“With beautiful weather continuing, along with record turnouts at events and celebrations, this should be a time for friends and families to enjoy the final days of summer,” Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol said. “Drinking and driving puts everyone at risk and if you plan on drinking, please make sure that you ‘Have a Plan.’”

The STOP-DWI Labor Day/End of Summer High Visibility Engagement Campaign is one of many statewide initiatives promoted by STOP-DWI NY and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. The campaign also targets Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Halloween, Thanksgiving, the Holiday Season, Super Bowl weekend and St. Patrick’s Day.

Research done by NHTSA shows that programs like the High Visibility Engagement Campaign, which publicize and enforce the consequences of impaired driving, lead to reductions in fatalities by reducing the incidence of impaired driving.

For more information on STOP-DWI efforts in Oneida County, please visit www.ocgov.net/STOPDWI.