State News: Gov. Hochul Updates New Yorkers on Progress Combatting Covid-19

Kathy Hochul
Kathy Hochul

Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.     

“With school coming back into session and the summer season coming to a close, I encourage all New Yorkers to keep using the tools we know that work to protect against COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. “Remember to get vaccinated or boosted when you’re eligible if you haven’t already. Test if you have symptoms, and if you do test positive, talk to your doctor about potential treatment. By remaining vigilant and responsible, New Yorkers will beat this virus.”  

Earlier this week, Governor Hochul announced updated COVID-19 guidance and frequently asked questions for schools and childcare facilities that aligns with the new CDC recommendations. Among other things, this guidance specifies that asymptomatic children exposed to COVID-19 no longer need to quarantine and that isolation is now only advised for individuals that have tested positive for the virus. Read the updated guidance and frequently asked questions here

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:     

  • Cases Per 100k – 23.70
  • 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 22.78
  • Test Results Reported – 57,547
  • Total Positive – 4,632 
  • Percent Positive – 7.86%**
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 6.34%**
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,420 (-39)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 406
  • Patients in ICU – 255 (-5)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 99 (+0)
  • Total Discharges – 334,677 (367)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS  16
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 57,531 

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.    

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.       

Important Note: Effective Monday, April 4, the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is no longer requiring testing facilities that use COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to report negative results. As a result, New York State’s percent positive metric will be computed using only lab-reported PCR results. Positive antigen tests will still be reported to New York State and reporting of new daily cases and cases per 100k will continue to include both PCR and antigen tests. Due to this change and other factors, including changes in testing practices, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.  

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 73,535       

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.             

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:   
    

REGION

Sunday, August 21, 2022

Monday, August 22, 2022

Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Capital Region

18.49

18.42

17.58

Central New York

17.76

17.98

18.27

Finger Lakes

12.12

12.09

12.88

Long Island

26.76

26.75

26.33

Mid-Hudson

21.93

21.59

21.33

Mohawk Valley

20.02

20.22

20.61

New York City

26.32

26.29

25.95

North Country

19.98

19.98

20.22

Southern Tier

17.47

17.85

17.56

Western New York

16.72

17.58

17.87

Statewide

22.95

22.98

22.78

 

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:      

       

REGION

Sunday, August 21, 2022

Monday, August 22, 2022

Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Capital Region

9.53%

9.56%

9.32%

Central New York

8.97%

8.94%

9.02%

Finger Lakes

7.26%

7.26%

7.38%

Long Island

8.00%

8.02%

8.02%

Mid-Hudson

4.30%

4.62%

4.58%

Mohawk Valley

11.60%

11.56%

11.59%

New York City

5.32%

5.48%

5.42%

North Country

10.59%

10.40%

10.36%

Southern Tier

8.46%

8.42%

8.38%

Western New York

12.61%

12.89%

12.88%

Statewide

6.18%

6.37%

6.34%

    

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.  

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:      

     

Borough in NYC

Sunday, August 21, 2022

Monday, August 22, 2022

Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Bronx

7.23%

7.31%

7.29%

Kings

3.42%

3.66%

3.58%

New York

5.68%

5.59%

5.58%

Queens

7.78%

7.79%

7.78%

Richmond

7.08%

7.01%

6.74%

     

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.        

Yesterday, 4,632 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,891,946. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

70,822

47

Allegany

9,849

7

Broome

52,622

42

Cattaraugus

17,488

23

Cayuga

18,378

12

Chautauqua

26,820

25

Chemung

24,088

25

Chenango

10,610

9

Clinton

20,003

8

Columbia

12,178

15

Cortland

12,028

10

Delaware

9,118

8

Dutchess

75,105

62

Erie

245,750

173

Essex

6,829

8

Franklin

10,859

7

Fulton

14,725

25

Genesee

15,191

4

Greene

9,898

8

Hamilton

990

1

Herkimer

15,915

20

Jefferson

23,573

30

Lewis

6,750

6

Livingston

13,126

10

Madison

15,217

7

Monroe

175,420

132

Montgomery

13,560

12

Nassau

485,033

352

Niagara

54,888

43

NYC

2,744,397

2,171

Oneida

62,420

61

Onondaga

129,874

99

Ontario

23,382

14

Orange

123,532

106

Orleans

9,657

12

Oswego

30,772

40

Otsego

11,945

10

Putnam

27,899

20

Rensselaer

37,710

16

Rockland

106,325

56

Saratoga

55,447

33

Schenectady

39,358

30

Schoharie

5,881

11

Schuyler

3,987

Seneca

6,820

7

St. Lawrence

24,057

33

Steuben

22,919

20

Suffolk

500,416

398

Sullivan

21,584

30

Tioga

12,585

15

Tompkins

23,821

34

Ulster

37,928

32

Warren

16,681

10

Washington

14,122

11

Wayne

19,746

16

Westchester

298,641

210

Wyoming

9,241

3

Yates

3,966

3

     

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:      

       

Region

COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized

Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID

% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID

Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission

% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission

Capital Region

98

55

56.1%

43

43.9%

Central New York

76

41

53.9%

35

46.1%

Finger Lakes

181

53

29.3%

128

70.7%

Long Island

441

194

44.0%

247

56.0%

Mid-Hudson

267

111

41.6%

156

58.4%

Mohawk Valley

38

26

68.4%

12

31.6%

New York City

1,076

445

41.4%

631

58.6%

North Country

54

19

35.2%

35

64.8%

Southern Tier

71

36

50.7%

35

49.3%

Western New York

118

48

40.7%

70

59.3%

Statewide

2,420

1,028

42.5%

1,392

57.5%

  

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).            

Yesterday, there were 16 total new deaths reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 57,531. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

 

County

New Deaths

Bronx

2

Cattaraugus

1

Clinton

1

Erie

1

Kings

2

Livingston

1

New York

2

Oneida

1

Queens

2

Saratoga

1

Suffolk

1

Ulster

1

Grand Total

16

            

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.        

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.             

NOTE: Beginning June 24, 2022, the Vaccine data will be updated weekly on Fridays to align with CDC’s updated data refresh schedule. For additional information on COVID-19 Vaccination Data provided by CDC, see https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#vaccinations_vacc-total-admin-rate-total.  

Important Note: HERDS data collection from health care facilities was paused due to the weekend from 8/20/2022-8/21/2022. Data from those days were submitted in Monday’s report. Where noted, totals include three days of cumulative data from 8/20/2022-8/22/2022. As a result, some data may appear higher than recent trends. Data affected is marked with an asterisk.  

NOTE: Updates to the CDC’s cumulative death data files are being delayed, as the CDC upgrades its system. Any questions about this should be directed to the CDC. During this time, total deaths and new daily deaths reported through HERDS will continue as normal. 

