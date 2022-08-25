State News: Gov. Hochul Updates New Yorkers on Progress Combatting Covid-19

Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“With school coming back into session and the summer season coming to a close, I encourage all New Yorkers to keep using the tools we know that work to protect against COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. “Remember to get vaccinated or boosted when you’re eligible if you haven’t already. Test if you have symptoms, and if you do test positive, talk to your doctor about potential treatment. By remaining vigilant and responsible, New Yorkers will beat this virus.”

Earlier this week, Governor Hochul announced updated COVID-19 guidance and frequently asked questions for schools and childcare facilities that aligns with the new CDC recommendations. Among other things, this guidance specifies that asymptomatic children exposed to COVID-19 no longer need to quarantine and that isolation is now only advised for individuals that have tested positive for the virus. Read the updated guidance and frequently asked questions here.

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Cases Per 100k – 23.70

7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 22.78

Test Results Reported – 57,547

Total Positive – 4,632

Percent Positive – 7.86%**

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 6.34%**

Patient Hospitalization – 2,420 (-39)

Patients Newly Admitted – 406

Patients in ICU – 255 (-5)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 99 (+0)

Total Discharges – 334,677 (367)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 16

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 57,531

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Important Note: Effective Monday, April 4, the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is no longer requiring testing facilities that use COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to report negative results. As a result, New York State’s percent positive metric will be computed using only lab-reported PCR results. Positive antigen tests will still be reported to New York State and reporting of new daily cases and cases per 100k will continue to include both PCR and antigen tests. Due to this change and other factors, including changes in testing practices, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 73,535

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:



REGION Sunday, August 21, 2022 Monday, August 22, 2022 Tuesday, August 23, 2022 Capital Region 18.49 18.42 17.58 Central New York 17.76 17.98 18.27 Finger Lakes 12.12 12.09 12.88 Long Island 26.76 26.75 26.33 Mid-Hudson 21.93 21.59 21.33 Mohawk Valley 20.02 20.22 20.61 New York City 26.32 26.29 25.95 North Country 19.98 19.98 20.22 Southern Tier 17.47 17.85 17.56 Western New York 16.72 17.58 17.87 Statewide 22.95 22.98 22.78

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:

REGION Sunday, August 21, 2022 Monday, August 22, 2022 Tuesday, August 23, 2022 Capital Region 9.53% 9.56% 9.32% Central New York 8.97% 8.94% 9.02% Finger Lakes 7.26% 7.26% 7.38% Long Island 8.00% 8.02% 8.02% Mid-Hudson 4.30% 4.62% 4.58% Mohawk Valley 11.60% 11.56% 11.59% New York City 5.32% 5.48% 5.42% North Country 10.59% 10.40% 10.36% Southern Tier 8.46% 8.42% 8.38% Western New York 12.61% 12.89% 12.88% Statewide 6.18% 6.37% 6.34%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:

Borough in NYC Sunday, August 21, 2022 Monday, August 22, 2022 Tuesday, August 23, 2022 Bronx 7.23% 7.31% 7.29% Kings 3.42% 3.66% 3.58% New York 5.68% 5.59% 5.58% Queens 7.78% 7.79% 7.78% Richmond 7.08% 7.01% 6.74%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Yesterday, 4,632 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,891,946. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 70,822 47 Allegany 9,849 7 Broome 52,622 42 Cattaraugus 17,488 23 Cayuga 18,378 12 Chautauqua 26,820 25 Chemung 24,088 25 Chenango 10,610 9 Clinton 20,003 8 Columbia 12,178 15 Cortland 12,028 10 Delaware 9,118 8 Dutchess 75,105 62 Erie 245,750 173 Essex 6,829 8 Franklin 10,859 7 Fulton 14,725 25 Genesee 15,191 4 Greene 9,898 8 Hamilton 990 1 Herkimer 15,915 20 Jefferson 23,573 30 Lewis 6,750 6 Livingston 13,126 10 Madison 15,217 7 Monroe 175,420 132 Montgomery 13,560 12 Nassau 485,033 352 Niagara 54,888 43 NYC 2,744,397 2,171 Oneida 62,420 61 Onondaga 129,874 99 Ontario 23,382 14 Orange 123,532 106 Orleans 9,657 12 Oswego 30,772 40 Otsego 11,945 10 Putnam 27,899 20 Rensselaer 37,710 16 Rockland 106,325 56 Saratoga 55,447 33 Schenectady 39,358 30 Schoharie 5,881 11 Schuyler 3,987 – Seneca 6,820 7 St. Lawrence 24,057 33 Steuben 22,919 20 Suffolk 500,416 398 Sullivan 21,584 30 Tioga 12,585 15 Tompkins 23,821 34 Ulster 37,928 32 Warren 16,681 10 Washington 14,122 11 Wayne 19,746 16 Westchester 298,641 210 Wyoming 9,241 3 Yates 3,966 3

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 98 55 56.1% 43 43.9% Central New York 76 41 53.9% 35 46.1% Finger Lakes 181 53 29.3% 128 70.7% Long Island 441 194 44.0% 247 56.0% Mid-Hudson 267 111 41.6% 156 58.4% Mohawk Valley 38 26 68.4% 12 31.6% New York City 1,076 445 41.4% 631 58.6% North Country 54 19 35.2% 35 64.8% Southern Tier 71 36 50.7% 35 49.3% Western New York 118 48 40.7% 70 59.3% Statewide 2,420 1,028 42.5% 1,392 57.5%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, there were 16 total new deaths reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 57,531. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Bronx 2 Cattaraugus 1 Clinton 1 Erie 1 Kings 2 Livingston 1 New York 2 Oneida 1 Queens 2 Saratoga 1 Suffolk 1 Ulster 1 Grand Total 16

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

NOTE: Beginning June 24, 2022, the Vaccine data will be updated weekly on Fridays to align with CDC’s updated data refresh schedule. For additional information on COVID-19 Vaccination Data provided by CDC, see https://covid.cdc.gov/covid- data-tracker/#vaccinations_ vacc-total-admin-rate-total .

Important Note: HERDS data collection from health care facilities was paused due to the weekend from 8/20/2022-8/21/2022. Data from those days were submitted in Monday’s report. Where noted, totals include three days of cumulative data from 8/20/2022-8/22/2022. As a result, some data may appear higher than recent trends. Data affected is marked with an asterisk.

NOTE: Updates to the CDC’s cumulative death data files are being delayed, as the CDC upgrades its system. Any questions about this should be directed to the CDC. During this time, total deaths and new daily deaths reported through HERDS will continue as normal.