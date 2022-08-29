Press Release: Utica Monday Nite Features Mural for 25th Anniversary Celebration

UTICA—As part of Utica Monday Nite’s 25th Anniversary celebration, work is now officially underway on a 30’ by 50’ mural featuring “A Tribute to Downtown Utica Theatres – Past and Present.”

A collaboration among Utica Monday Nite, Rust to Green (R2G) and Players Theatre, the mural is being painted on the theatre’s north wall by local artist Maria Vallese of Retro Sorrentro. The theatre is located on the corner of State Street and Mandeville Street in the city’s Arts District. The mural is expected to be completed in the next month.

Utica Monday Nite’s founder Lynne Mishalanie wanted to create something memorable and long-lasting to mark the non-profit organization’s 25th year of supporting community arts and to honor the economic impact it has had on the regions quality of life.

According to Mishalanie, the mural’s concept was developed in collaboration with, and financial support from R2G, as part of its Place Making in Utica’s Public Realm project. The project was designed to inspire the community to collectively

re-imagine and reinvent its public spaces. Upon the completion of the mural, the public will be invited to join in a celebration and meet the Artist, as well as learn about the research and development of the project.

“There is such a rich history of theatres in downtown Utica,” said Mishalanie. “We thought paying tribute to the downtown locale and the art form and era that was so deeply embedded in our unique history would make Utica Monday Nite’s 25th anniversary very special. The mural will be a magnificent addition to the Oneida Square Arts District and we encourage everyone to come and view it in person.”

Vallese’s design is a re-creation of nine downtown theatre marquees, including the Stanley, Olympic, Majestic, Colonial, Oneida, Hippodrome, Utica, Avon, and Orpheum, along with their years of operation.

Mishalanie founded Utica Monday Nite in 1997 with the intention of promoting local arts, history and heritage, while generating economic activity in downtown Utica, by drawing thousands of people each week to concerts, art exhibitions and walking tours.

For more information call or text Lynne Mishalanie at 315-525-1311, email – uticart@gmail.com