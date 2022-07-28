State News: Gov. Hochul Updates New Yorkers on Progress Combatting Covid-19

Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“As we continue to respond to new variants and prepare for potential surges in the fall, New Yorkers must take precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe and healthy,” Governor Hochul said. “The vaccine is the best tool we have to prevent serious hospitalization from COVID-19, and I encourage those who are not up to date on their vaccine and booster doses to get caught up immediately. Take a test if you feel unwell and if you do test positive, talk to your doctor about potential treatment.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Cases Per 100k – 37.55

7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 33.74

Test Results Reported – 80,138

Total Positive – 7,338

Percent Positive – 8.78 %**

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 8.90 %**

Patient Hospitalization – 2 ,788 (+42 )

Patients Newly Admitted – 511

Patients in ICU – 286 (+6 )

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 89 (4 )

Total Discharges – 324,756 (+438 )

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 19

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 56,990

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Important Note: Effective Monday, April 4, the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is no longer requiring testing facilities that use COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to report negative results. As a result, New York State’s percent positive metric will be computed using only lab-reported PCR results. Positive antigen tests will still be reported to New York State and reporting of new daily cases and cases per 100k will continue to include both PCR and antigen tests. Due to this change and other factors, including changes in testing practices, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 72,716

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Sunday July 24, 2022 Monday, July 25, 2022 Tuesday, July 26, 2022 Capital Region 21.33 21.88 21.95 Central New York 17.59 17.61 17.81 Finger Lakes 13.28 13.62 13.79 Long Island 43.20 43.52 42.79 Mid-Hudson 32.95 32.97 31.40 Mohawk Valley 15.90 15.84 15.66 New York City 46.05 45.07 43.18 North Country 16.74 15.99 16.37 Southern Tier 16.90 16.86 17.11 Western New York 16.47 16.48 16.46 Statewide 35.15 34.81 33.74

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**: