Local News: County Executive Anthony Picente Announces EV Charging Station Dashboard

Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. today announced the release of an Electric Vehicle Charging Station Dashboard that will pinpoint locations for residents and visitors.

“Our commitment to electric vehicles as a vital part of the future of transportation nationally, and as a key piece of our economy in this county and region with the arrival of Wolfspeed, takes another step forward today,” Picente said. “This tool takes out the guess work of when and where resident and visitors are able to charge their vehicles. As EV support infrastructure is built out by government and private business a comprehensive inventory becomes essential.”

The dashboard is an ESRI ArcGIS platform that has a variety of features to help residents and visitors locate and utilize electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. The dashboard map has pinpoint addresses of all Oneida County charging stations and provides information that includes: location, charger type, number of chargers at the location, charger brand, payment method, connection type, kilowatts, hours of operations, charger access and whether there is accessible parking.

Also included on the dashboard is the total number of charging stations, the number of electric vehicles registered in the county and a year-over-year comparison of registered EVs. The total number of registered vehicles will be updated monthly.

The dashboard also has a submission form for local governments, businesses and organizations in order to notify the county when new EV charging stations have been installed. Those submissions will be delivered directly to the Oneida County Planning Department and will then be added to the dashboard in real time.

“This dashboard will be a real-time tool for those who want to let us know where new stations have been installed,” said Planning Commissioner James Genovese. “As we continue to build out our 5-year implementation plan for EV charging stations, this dashboard will serve as an online, real time, inventory to assist us on where this infrastructure is and should be.”

The dashboard was a key implementation metric of the EV charging station community plan released in May 2022. It is available atwww.ocgov.net and can be directly viewed here: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/38c8f02f6b3f40d197134fda9e3ae579 .