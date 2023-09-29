Rep. Brandon Williams Sides with the Far-Right

Instead of working across the aisle to stop a government shutdown, Rep. Brandon Williams is siding with the far-right and voting to restrict abortion and harm Central New York and Mohawk Valley families

SYRACUSE, NY – In the last 24 hours, Brandon Williams has voted to:

Greatly restrict access to abortion, particularly in rural communities lacking access to clinics;

Slash funding for the FBI and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), which could lead to the elimination of hundreds of state and local law enforcement nationwide;

Cut Social Security Administration funding;

Slash education funding that could lead to the loss of nearly 150,000 teachers and service providers and kick 275,000 kids out of Head Start;

Cut funding to help Central New Yorkers afford rising energy costs by 74%;

Cut $2.7 billion from Army Corps of Engineers infrastructure projects;

Cut Small Business Administration Entrepreneurial Development programs that support small businesses by 30%, cutting support for up to 400,000 small businesses;

Cut funding for the Rural Housing Service and Rural Utility Service programs that help rural residents afford homes and utilities;

Cut funding for loan and grant programs for farmers;

And cut funding for Community Health Centers.

Senator John Mannion, candidate for NY-22 said, “Brandon Williams’ conference is in chaos and unable to govern. But instead of working together with both parties to stop a government shutdown that will devastate Central New York, Williams has chosen to advance extreme MAGA policies that will make life more expensive for Central New York families and small businesses. In the last twenty hours he’s voted to restrict abortion access and defund vital government services, including law enforcement. I’m running for Congress so we have a representative who reflects our district and will act in the best interest of those of us who actually live here.”

About John Mannion

John Mannion is a lifelong Central New Yorker and the grandchild of Irish immigrants. His mother worked at New York Telephone and his father for New York Central Railroad, raising John and his siblings on Syracuse’s famous Tipperary Hill.

John has nearly three decades of classroom experience as a teacher in the public school system. He spent twenty-one years as an Advanced Placement Biology and Chemistry teacher at the West Genesee School District in Onondaga County, where he also coached soccer and tennis.

Additionally, as past President of the West Genesee Teachers’ Association, John is a proven advocate for teachers and students.

Elected to the State Senate in 2020, John has been a champion for Central New York. His accomplishments include:

Passing the historic Green CHIPS legislation that has been credited by Micron as a determining factor in its decision to invest $100 billion to build a Chip Fab in Clay, New York. This will result in over 50,000 new jobs.

Accelerating middle class tax cuts and providing property tax relief to help families save money.

Creating the first new police department in New York in half a century, at Syracuse airport – helping keep the airport open and passengers safe, while it grows to meet future demand.

Passing laws to protect a woman’s right to make her own private health care decisions.

Securing funds to deploy new technology to combat Harmful Algae Blooms and provide long-term protection to the drinking water supply for hundreds of thousands of Central New Yorkers.

Securing the first cost of living increase in a decade for skilled professionals who work with individuals with disabilities.

John and his wife, Jennifer, reside in Geddes, New York. They have three children, two in college and one recently graduated.

# # #