Candidate Clemmie Harris – Statement on Brandon Williams

Hi Folks, my name is Clemmie Harris and I am Democratic candidate for NY’s 22nd Congressional District seeking to unseat Brandon Williams, the GOP incumbent for NY’s 22nd Congressional District.

Less than 24 hours ago Williams ignited a national firestorm when he appeared as a guest on C-SPAN’s Washington Journal to talk about the possibility of the GOP-led House forcing a government shutdown Sunday.

When asked if he would work without pay – like thousands of furloughed federal workers – until after the shutdown is over.

Williams not only responded that he would accept his pay, he stated those workers won’t find much sympathy from those who work in the private sector and have been furloughed or lost pensions.

Williams also claimed he is not “independently wealthy,” despite his financial disclosure forms showing that his net worth could be as high as $8 million.

Williams’ insensitivity to the plight of 3.5 million federal workers and their families shows that he, Kevin McCarthy, and MAGA extremists are wrong for NY 22 and wrong for the nation.

This isn’t conservative fundamentalism, this is simply mean and extreme!

The impact of a shutdown will have cascading effects on working families who are already struggling.

The White House estimates 3.5 million federal workers and their families will go without pay and nearly 2 million of them are in the military.

Approximately, 7,000 federal workers and their families reside in NY’s 22nd Congressional District.

Venerable families dependent on the social safety net will suffer from dwindling funds for critical food assistance programs to potential delays in customer service for recipients of low-staffed Medicare and Social Security offices.

Our campaign has made fighting for those struggling with poverty, for working families, and the middle class a top priority! We your help we can return Brandon Williams to his home, outside the 22nd Congressional District.

You can support our campaign by visiting:

https:// clemmieharrisforcongress.com/