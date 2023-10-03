Clemmie Harris Announces: Kevin McCarthy Ousted

Today, the House of Representatives voted to remove Kevin McCarthy as Speaker. This is the first time in the history of Congress that a speaker has been removed in such a manner. And yet, it is not hard to understand. McCarthy’s downfall is an inevitable consequence of his decision to embrace the dysfunction of MAGA extremism.

By sublimating himself to MAGA extremists, he not only enabled hardliners in his party to bring the nation’s government and economy to the brink of collapse twice in less than 6 months, McCarthy also enabled his own downfall.

This is why I am running for Congress in NY’s 22nd Congressional District. We need to have a Democratic controlled House of Representatives. NY’s 22nd Congressional District can lead the way by also removing MAGA extremist, Brandon Williams, in November’24.

