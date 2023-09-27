A Voteless People is a Hopeless People Mayoral Forum October 17

This IG post is in promotion of A Voteless People is a Hopeless People -Mayoral Forum.

This event will be Oct. 17 from 6-8p at Mid Utica Community Center, Scott St. side.

For us to have representation and a voice for our communities, we have to first become engaged. Each mayoral candidate for this year’s upcoming local (Utica) election has confirmed their participation in this event. They will each speak to us, (the community) about their platform, plans, and vision for the city of Utica.

By attending this event, you will have the opportunity to ask questions and become familiar with your next elected mayor. There will be a voter registration drive, so If you are not registered to vote for this year’s election on Nov. 7th, you will be able to register during this event. There will be food, raffles, and more!

If you have not done so already, mark your calendars, set reminders, and share, share, share! Let’s empower ourselves by taking the first step in becoming civically engaged by attending this event!