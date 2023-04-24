Broadway Utica
HomeNewsRacoon tests positive for rabies in Vernon
News

Racoon tests positive for rabies in Vernon

Utica Phoenix Staff
By Utica Phoenix Staff
0
197

Oneida County Health Department Urges Residents to Recognize Signs of Rabies

A raccoon has tested positive for rabies in the town of Vernon. The raccoon was sent to the New York State Department of Health Wadsworth Center for testing on April 19, 2023 and positive results were reported on April 20, 2023.  One person was exposed to the raccoon and received post exposure prophylaxis.  A dog was also exposed to the raccoon. The dog received a booster vaccine and will be quarantined for six months as there was a lapse on routine rabies vaccinations.       

 

Signs of rabies include:

  • Animal acting strangely
  • Animal acting mad
  • Animal acting shy
  • The animal may get unusually close
  • Drooling or foaming from the mouth  

 

If you see an animal, wild or stray, with these signs, do not approach it and stay away.  If any animal is acting strangely, call your local animal control officer for help.

 

Per NYS Public Health Law, all dogs, cats, and ferrets must be vaccinated by 4 months old and then 1 year following the initial dose.  Dogs and cats need to receive a booster dose every 3 years following.  Ferrets must receive booster doses annually. For the safety of pets and the convenience of county residents, the Oneida County Health Department offers Rabies Vaccination Clinics throughout the year in various community locations. The following rabies vaccination clinics have been scheduled:

           

  • April 27, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Town of Trenton Offices
  • June 12, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Annsville Highway Garage
  • July 24, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Vienna Town Garage
  • August 21, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 6:30  p.m. at the Rome Kennedy Arena
  • October 19, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Town of Trenton Offices

 

Appointments are required for the clinics. For more information on rabies prevention, or to make an appointment for an upcoming rabies vaccination clinic, contact the Oneida County Health Department at 315-798-5064 or log onto our web site at ocgov.net/rabies.

 

Previous article
Letter to the Editor: Republicans in Washington are playing chicken with our economy
Next article
Utica City School District to host sixth annual fine arts festival
Utica Phoenix Staff
Utica Phoenix Staffhttp://www.uticaphoenix.net
The Utica Phoenix is a publication of For The Good, Inc., a 501 (c) (3) in Utica, NY. The Phoenix is an independent newsmagazine covering local news, state news, community events, and more. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and also check out Utica Phoenix Radio at 95.5 FM/1550 AM, complete with Urban hits, morning talk shows, live DJs, and more.

RELATED ARTICLES

spot_img
spot_img

Most Popular

Load more
For The Good Inc. | Utica Phoenix
MORE STORIES
Announcement

NYSID announces winners of 2023 CREATE Symposium

Utica Phoenix Staff - 0