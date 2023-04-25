Utica City School District to host sixth annual fine arts festival

On Saturday May 6 th , 2023 from 11:00am- 3pm Utica City School District will be

hosting their Sixth Annual Fine Arts Festival at Proctor High School. Guests will enter

through the Arcuri entrance where they will be greeted by a carnival style display of

treats, arts & crafts, raffles and fair themed activities in the first-floor cafeteria. This is a

K-12 art exhibition, and all 13 schools in the Utica District will be represented at the

event. Student artwork will be on display in the halls leading up to the gym, where the

elementary art exhibit will take place. The high school and middle school display of

artwork will continue down the hall leading to musical performances by the Proctor High

School Band, Choir and Orchestra Moose Ensemble. There will be a new exhibit this

year hosted by the UCSD Diversity and Inclusion Committee. This district wide initiative

will include flags created by each school to celebrate diversity. It is anticipated to be a

day of celebration and family fun for the Utica City School District community.

Festival goals:

 To create an arts-based celebration in the Utica school community

 To showcase the artistic and musical talent of Utica City School District students

and their teachers

 To provide the community with a family friendly way to experience the arts, music

and the diversity of arts programming offered by the Utica City School District

 To celebrate diversity within our school community