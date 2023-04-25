Broadway Utica
Hamilton College to present free program on the crisis in American nursing homes and long-term care

Clinton, NY: Hamilton College’s Levitt Public Affairs Center will present a panel discussion, “The Crisis in American Nursing Homes and Long-Term Care: Challenges and Opportunities,” at noon on Thursday, May 4, in the college’s Fillius Events Barn. The program is free and open to the public.*

The panel will include New York State Senator Rachel May, a member of the New York Assembly’s Committee on Aging; Jeremy Rutter, President and CEO of Community Wellness Partners; Katie Montague, New York State long-term care ombudsman at the Resource Center for Independent Living; and Frank Anechiarico, Hamilton College Maynard-Knox Professor of Government and Law. The programs will be moderated by Hamilton senior Elian Sorensen.

To attend virtually, please register here: https://hamilton.edu/nursinghomes

COVID has been devastating for nursing homes and the long-term care sector. Disproportionate death rates and a steep drop in staffing levels continue to threaten the viability of institutions that Americans have come to rely on. This panel will discuss the current state of nursing homes in particular, but will also examine longer-term issues of funding, organization and quality of service. 

This talk is made possible through the generous support of the Winston Foundation. Parking is also free in parking lots on your left immediately before the flashing crosswalk as you travel west on College Hill Road. Head toward the round yellow two-story building behind the parking lots.

