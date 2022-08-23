Broadway Utica
Press Release: Tuesdays on the Towpath Utica Ride to be Held September 6

Cyclists on the Erie Canal from the 2021 ride. (Submitted photo).

On September 6th the Oneida County History Center will host Tuesdays on the Towpath in Utica. This year marks the 10th anniversary of this award-winning ride. This guided tour includes a speaker who will illuminate history, ecology, and other topics along the historic Erie Canal.

The ride starts at 6:00 and will finish by dark. It will begin and end at the Trailhead for the Erie Canalway Trail on Harbor Lock Rd West in Utica.  All riders who have at least some experience on a bike are welcome. Pre-Registration and helmets are required. This event is FREE. Registration and additional information can be found at https://www.oneidacountyhistory.org/programs.html.

The Oneida County History Center is a private 501(c) (3) not-for-profit educational institution dedicated to preserving the history, heritage, and culture of the Greater Mohawk Valley for present and future generations. Admission to this program is free for the general public; donations are encouraged. Please contact the History Center at 315-735-3642 or visit the OCHC website (www.oneidacountyhistory.org) for additional information.

