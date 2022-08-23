Broadway Utica
Press Release: MVCC Cultural to Host Introductory Brewing Workshop for Beer Lovers

Utica Phoenix Staff
Photo: Estes Park Brewery.

The Mohawk Valley Community College Cultural Series will host the hands-on workshop “Introductory Brewing for Beer Lovers” with professional brewer Joe Kinney, a Technical Assistant in MVCC’s School of STEM-Transfer. Participants will gain an understanding of the process and underlying science for successful homebrewing while learning the basics of ingredients, brewing, fermentation, and bottling.

There are two workshop sessions available — the first will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at MVCC’s Rome Campus, 1101 Floyd Ave., and the second from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at the Utica Campus, 1101 Sherman Drive. The cost of the workshop is $10 general and $5 for MVCC employees. Participants must be 21 or older. Limited tickets are available atwww.mvcc.edu/tickets.

The MVCC Cultural Series is brought to you by MVCC’s Cultural Events Council, in collaboration with MVCC’s Program Board, with significant support from the Student Activity Fee. For the complete series lineup and ticket sales, visitwww.mvcc.edu/culture.

Mohawk Valley Community College, established in 1946, is New York State’s first community college with a mission to provide accessible, high-quality educational opportunities for everyone. As the community’s college, MVCC is committed to student success through partnerships, transfer and career pathways, and personal enrichment. With campuses in Utica and Rome, MVCC is the region’s primary provider of college education, offering 90 degree and certificate options for its enrollment of 6,000 full- and part-time students. MVCC also serves an additional 6,000 people through its corporate and community education programs, and its campuses welcome more than 50,000 people annually for community events. To learn more about MVCC and its programs, visit www.mvcc.edu.  

