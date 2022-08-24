Broadway Utica
Press Release: On Point for College Graduate Returns to South Sudan to Open a Clinic

Fidele Dhan with children in Sudan. (Submitted photo).

Fidele Dhan fled his home in South Sudan at the age of 9 and walked 1,000 miles to a refugee camp in Kenya. He was invited to come to the USA as one of the “Lost Boys of Sudan.” With the help of 16 Catholic youth groups in Buffalo, Fidele returned to build a clinic in his home town in Koiyom, South Sudan — 2 hours south of Darfur. The 7-room clinic, which opened in 2019, has logged 39,000 patient visits, and over half of its patients are under the age of 5. The event will feature the story of the clinic and updates on Fidele’s month-long visit to the clinic this summer.

Attendees will take a virtual tour of the clinic, meeting the staff and some of its patients including new moms and their babies. They will view the solar panels that bring electricity to light night-time care and to provide refrigeration for medicines. Supporters will also see the water tower that supplies fresh water to the clinic.  

The event will honor all who made the clinic possible and include these awards:

Dream Maker Award (Rick Bell); Foundation of Hope Award (Reaching Out 2 Africa and The Sky is Not Limited; Clinic Angel Award (Dr.Vijay Aswani – in memoriam); and Make a Difference Award (Dr. David Holmes).

South Sudan Villages Clinic Benefit is presented by Dr. Robert and Jenifer Weisenthal. Clinic Sustainer sponsor is Bill Reichardt and Barney II.

For tickets and sustaining sponsorships and memberships, please go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/south-sudan-villlages-clinic-benefit-tickets-382459616007

