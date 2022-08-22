Press Release: Johnson Park Center Announces Upcoming Free Food and School Supplies Giveaways

Utica, NY — On behalf of the JCTOD Outreach, Inc. (dba) Johnson Park Center (JPC) Food Pantry, our Program Participants, Staff, and Board of Directors, we are honored and grateful to have served the Community for 27 years. JPC continues with the positive change to meet the need as the Community is recovering from the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). We invite you to the JPC 27th Year – Days of Celebration with the JPC Drive-Thru (Cars/Vehicles Only) Free Food and School Supplies Giveaway for disadvantaged families, seniors, and single individuals in the 1400 Block of West Street, Utica, New York 13501 “Rain or Shine” on Monday, August 22, 2022, from 2 pm to 6:30 pm.

JPC thanks the first-time 2022 for various new Financial Donors-(banks, private & organizations, and individuals), our ongoing financial partners, our fantastic volunteers, staff, and board, generous food donations from the Compassion Coalition, the outstanding support from the Food Bank of Central New York (FBCNY).

We will give each registered students ages 3 to 20 years old the Food Pantry Plus Program Supplies Card; (1) Free School Supplies-spiral notebook, filler paper, glue, crayons, markers, scissors, pencils, and folders, and each household will receive (2) Free Food-pork loin, fish fillets, sweet potatoes, fresh produce corn; fresh fruit pears, bread, a box of chips, etc.

We welcome all who meet the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) low-income guidelines. The JPC Food Pantry is not limited by territory or a boundary area. We are the only designated Food Pantry open in the late afternoon & evening hours. Therefore, you can live in Utica, Rome, the Mohawk Valley, and other surrounding areas. Please get in touch with your friends/family on social media, text, email, or call them to come to the JPC 27th Year “Days of Celebration” on Mon, August 22, or Tue, August 23, receive free food and school supplies.

Drive-Thru New Location; Cars/Vehicles will line up at the intake station on the corner of Leah and 1300 block of West Streets and proceed to 2 Johnson Park; The Intake Personnel wearing facemasks will scan all Food Consumers’ JPC Food Pantry Card (JPCFPC) in each car. For example, three heads of household are in the car/vehicle with a current food pantry card, and Personnel will scan the card and give them a ticket with household numbers to be placed on the windshield. Next, they will receive a green index card with the number of children receiving the school supplies. They can then move on towards the 1400 West Street block to receive the food and school supplies.

New consumers who have not registered or want to pick up the JPCFPC will be directed to turn left at the intake station and drive up to 15 Johnson Park to register or make up the JPCFPC. During the registration of new consumers, identifications are needed for each household member living with you in your household. After the registration documents are completed, you will receive a Ticket with household numbers to be placed on the windshield. Next, they will receive a green index card with the number of students receiving the school supplies. They can move towards 19 Johnson Park and merge into the 1400 West Street block to receive the food and school supplies.

Driving south on the 1400 west Street block, you will stop at various food stations. Personnel will ask and collect your green tickets and call out the number, for example, four, and workers will place four sports bags filled with school supplies in your car. Continue to drive, and more food will be placed in your vehicle, and you will exit at the end of the 1400 West Street block.

Suppose you have lost your JPCFPC and picked up your JPCFPC at the Food Pantry, but it was not found; you need to update your Registration Application in the database or start a new Registration Application because you are visiting for the 1st time. Personnel will direct you to the Registration Station at the scanning intake station. The Registration Personnel will help you complete the required documents on-site to get a JPCFPC.

Please come prepared with the children’s first and last name, sex, date of birth, and ethnicity for the Registration Application. ID is required. Please bring the Identification (ID) of all people living in your household. Acceptable Government Issue ID such as Birth Certificate, NYS Driver’s License, NYS Photo ID, Social Security Card, NYS Benefit Card, Prison Photo ID. The Registration Personnel will have you complete the sign-in and place the number of households represented in each car on its windshield. You will drive to the various stations, where volunteers or JPC staff will put the Food and school supplies in your car/vehicle. You can pick up your JPCFPC the following week when the Food Pantry is open.

If you do not have a car/vehicle, please come to the JPC Food Pantry Walkers Free Food and School Supplies Giveaway on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, between 2 pm to 6 pm for disadvantaged families, seniors, and single individuals around JPC Sites in the 1400 Block of West Street, Utica, New York 13501. “Rain or Shine”