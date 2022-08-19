State Sen. Joseph Griffo Weekly Column: A Library Card Can Open Up the World and More

By New York State Senator Joseph A. Griffo, R-Rome, 47th District

Local public libraries play a critically important role as centers of learning, culture and civic activity.

These institutions have continued to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving needs of our communities and offer everything from early literacy programs to virtual homework help and GED classes, helping transform lives through education.

Each September, as school is beginning for another year, we recognize Library Card Sign-up Month. During this time, libraries come together nationwide to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.

Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages with opportunities to pursue their dreams and passions.

You can find your local library here: http://www.nysl.nysed.gov/libdev/libs/publibs/index.html

My annual Summer Reading Program is a perfect opportunity for families and children to check out their neighborhood libraries.

Children of all ages can participate by going to www.nysenate.gov/nyread to keep track of their reading progress. Once the log is submitted at the end of the program, I will then send each student a special certificate congratulating them on their achievement.

The deadline for submissions to the program is Sept. 1, but I encourage children, families and adults to visit their libraries whenever they get the chance.