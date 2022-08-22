State News: Gov. Hochul Announces NYS Citizen Corps Training to Resume Ahead of September’s National Preparedness Month

Following a hurricane preparedness briefing with Long Island officials, Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the New York State Citizen Preparedness Corps initiative will resume offering its training courses later this month ahead of National Preparedness Month in September. Established in 2014, the Citizen’s Preparedness Corps has provided nearly 350,000 New Yorkers with the training and resources necessary for not only preparing for any type of disaster, but how to respond and recover as well. Trainings paused in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“New York is no stranger to climate disasters and weather emergencies that require local emergency response agencies and the general public to be on alert and prepared,” Governor Hochul said. “Since day one, my administration has been laser focused on keeping New Yorkers safe, and I am proud to announce the return of the Citizen Preparedness Corps training program, which empowers New Yorkers to stay informed and be prepared for anything Mother Nature throws our way.”

As part of this effort, the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, in partnership with the New York National Guard, will hold five Citizen Preparedness training courses in the coming weeks with three events scheduled at the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse on August 28-30 and one in Hauppauge, NY on September 13. A fifth event is in the process of being scheduled in Riverhead, NY and details will be forthcoming.

During each course, New Yorkers are taught an all-hazards approach to preparedness, giving them skills that can be utilized in any life-threatening situation and information on how to develop family emergency plans and the importance of stocking up on emergency supplies. Additionally, trainers supply information on what organizations can provide additional support; how to register for NY-Alert, the free statewide emergency alert system; and how to be aware of notifications from such sources as the Emergency ALERT System. Participants are also encouraged to get more involved in existing community-based emergency activities that may be organized through local schools, businesses or community-based organizations.

Volunteers from the American Red Cross also help teach courses, as well as staff from DHSES’ Office of Emergency Management and Office of Fire Prevention and Control. During the past eight years, these officials have conducted thousands of training courses across the state and distributed more than 84,000 emergency preparedness kits to attendees.

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “There’s no higher priority for Governor Hochul and I than keeping our fellow New Yorkers safe and with a threat landscape as diverse as New York’s, it’s critical we ensure residents have the training and resources needed to withstand the most difficult of times. The Citizen’s Preparedness Corps plays an essential role in this effort and we look forward to restarting our work to educate and empower New Yorkers.”

Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General of New York, said, “The men and women of our National Guard, who respond to help New Yorkers during floods, hurricanes, snowstorms, and most recently the COVID-19 pandemic, value the importance of being ready. We are proud to be able to once again be part of Governor Hochul’s efforts to ensure that New Yorkers know what to do when disaster strikes by providing training through the Citizen’s Preparedness Corps program.”

Citizen Preparedness courses at the State Fair run from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on August 28, 29 and 30, in Daniella’s Seafood and Pasta House in the Art & Home Center. Sign-in for each course begins at 10:00 a.m. Course attendees receive an emergency preparedness kit at the conclusion of the training. Each family receives one kit.

A Citizen Preparedness Corps training will be held in Suffolk County on September 13, at 7:00PM at the H. Lee Dennison Building in the Hauppauge. Residents can RSVP to this course by emailing CPCTraining@dhses.ny. gov . Details on the Riverhead event will be forthcoming.

New Yorkers can find the current training schedule and register for courses on DHSES website here.

To request a Citizen Preparedness Corps training in your area, send an email to: NY.Prepare@dhses.ny.gov

Preparedness Tips

Sign up for emergency alerts in your area by opting-in to NY-Alert at alert.ny.gov . NY-Alert is a free service that provides critical emergency information via email, phone call or text message.

Learn the quickest route from your home or business to a safe area, should you have to leave in a hurry.

Develop and practice a ‘family escape’ plan and identify a meeting place if family members become separated.

Make an itemized list of all your valuables including furnishings, clothing and other personal property. Keep the list in a safe place.

Stockpile emergency supplies of canned food, medicine and first aid supplies and drinking water. Store drinking water in clean, closed containers.

Plan what to do with your pets during an emergency.

Keep your vehicle fueled or charged. If electric power is cut off, gasoline stations may not be able to pump fuel for several days. Have a small disaster supply kit in the trunk of your car.

Have supplies for an emergency kit on hand, including:

Flashlight and extra batteries

Battery-operated radio and extra batteries

First aid kit and manual

Emergency food and water

Non-electric can opener

A 7-10 day supply of essential medicines

Checkbook, cash, credit cards, etc.

For more safety tips, visit the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services website at www.dhses.ny.gov/safety.