Press Release: Dali Quartet to Perform at Hamilton College

The Dali Quartet (Photo submitted by Hamilton College).

Clinton, NY — Hamilton College Performing Arts begins the fall performing arts series with the Dali Quartet on Friday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 pm in Wellin Hall, Schambach Center. 

Acclaimed for bringing Latin American quartet repertoire to an equal standing alongside the Classical and Romantic canon, the Dali Quartet presents an exciting program featuring Juan R. Ramírez’s Latina for String Quartet, Alberto Ginastera’s String Quartet No. 2, and Felix Mendelssohn’s String Quartet No. 6.

Quartet members are Ari Isaacman-Beck, violin; Carlos Rubio, violin; Adriana Linares, viola; and Jesús Morales, cello.

The Dalí Quartet was the 2021 recipient of Chamber Music America’s Guarneri String Quartet Residency, funded by the Sewell Family Foundation, and the 2021 Silver Medal at the inaugural Piazzolla Music Competition. The quartet is also the 2019 recipient of the Atlanta Symphony’s esteemed Aspire Award for accomplished African American and Latino musicians.

For more information call the box office at (315) 859-4331 or visit www.hamilton.edu/performingarts.

