CHL’s Save the Community Gardens Birthday Bash!

Please share this widely and wildly! My birthday is this Wednesday, September 7th. The Garden, the Study Buddy Club, and For The Good are in peril. Please come to possibly the last Linwood Place Garden Party. Neither the State, the City, County nor Community Foundation has funded these vital programs. At 3 PM We will kick off a For The Good fund drive for all of the above. Home-cooked garden food, drummers, music, and other performers will be there. I will bring my guitar and a few songs. Get your checkbooks ready to support Utica’s most vibrant Black-led Not-For-Profit. This photo was taken during happier times. Let’s bring back the goodness to the land.

