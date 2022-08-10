Broadway Utica
Press Release: AG James’ Office to Host Gun Buyback in Utica on August 27

Source: New York State Attorney General.

UTICA – The Office of New York Attorney General Letitia James is hosting a community gun buyback with the Utica Police Department on Saturday, August 27, at the Utica Recreation Center. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) accepts — with no questions asked — working and non-working, unloaded firearms in exchange for compensation on site. The OAG provides money in the form of prepaid gift cards when a gun is received and secured by law enforcement officers on site.

WHERE:  Utica Recreation Center
                 220 Memorial Parkway, Utica, NY 13501
                 (Upper Parking Lot off of Elm Street)

WHEN:    Saturday, August 27
                10 AM – 1 PM

The OAG will be providing the following amount for firearms turned in on site:

$250 per assault rifle
$150 per handgun
$75 per rifle or shotgun
$25 per non-working or antique firearm
*An additional $100 gift card will be issued per ghost/non-serialized gun*

The OAG accepts both working and non-working firearms and there is no limit on the number of firearms an individual can turn in. The guns must be transported to the drop-off site unloaded, in the trunk of the vehicle, in a plastic or paper bag, or box. This is an amnesty program, in which no questions will be asked about the gun or the person dropping off the gun.

This community event is a part of Attorney General James’ statewide efforts to combat gun violence and protect New Yorkers from harm. To date, Attorney General James has helped remove more than 3,000 guns out of New York communities since 2019.

