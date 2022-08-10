Local News: MVCC Uses Federal Funds to Erase Over $1M in College Debt for 809 Students

Mohawk Valley Community College has erased $1,070,0370 in unpaid balances for 809 students, thanks to the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF).

The forgiven debt covers outstanding balances for the Spring and Fall 2020 semesters, as well as the Spring and Fall 2021 semesters, when the pandemic imposed unprecedented challenges that disproportionately impacted students, especially low-income students attending community colleges.

“COVID-19 has affected our students’ physical, emotional, and economic well-being,” said MVCC President Dr. Randall VanWagoner. “Using these funds to help clear their outstanding college debt is one way MVCC is removing barriers and providing opportunities for these students to move forward with their education and pursue their career goals.”

HEERF, established by the federal government under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, allowed MVCC to provide emergency grants to students experiencing financial hardship specifically due to the disruption of campus operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. MVCC distributed the funds directly to students in need to help them enroll, remain enrolled, or re-enroll in college, as well as pay for course materials, technology, transportation, rent, food, healthcare, and childcare. To date, MVCC has distributed nearly $15 million in funding to more than 10,000 individual students, and the College will provide an additional $605,000 to help support students as they return to campus this fall.

Enrollment for MVCC’s Fall semester is ongoing. Classes begin Aug. 29 with flexible options in course scheduling and mode of delivery. For more information, visit mvcc.edu.

Mohawk Valley Community College, established in 1946, is New York State’s first community college with a mission to provide accessible, high-quality educational opportunities for everyone. As the community’s college, MVCC is committed to student success through partnerships, transfer and career pathways, and personal enrichment. With campuses in Utica and Rome, MVCC is the region’s primary provider of college education, offering 90 degree and certificate options for its enrollment of 6,000 full- and part-time students. MVCC also serves an additional 6,000 people through its corporate and community education programs, and its campuses welcome more than 50,000 people annually for community events. To learn more about MVCC and its programs, visit www.mvcc.edu.