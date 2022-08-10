Press Release: Greater Utica Chamber of Commerce Accepting Nominations for 2022 Business of the Year Awards Presented by Staffworks

UTICA — The Greater Utica Chamber of Commerce is currently accepting nominations for the 2022 “Business of the Year Awards”, presented by Staffworks.

The Business of the Year Awards honor companies/organizations for staying power, commitment to the Mohawk Valley region, and Greater Utica Chamber involvement. Anyone may nominate a business or organization, although only Chamber Member businesses are eligible to be considered. A full listing of members is available at www.greateruticachamber.org.

Members can be re-nominated after five years from having won the award. After receiving the preliminary nomination form, the Chamber will provide nominated companies/organizations with a comprehensive nomination form. Nominated companies/organizations are required to fill out and return the comprehensive nomination form. Winners will be chosen based on answers provided. Present Board of Directors’ businesses or organizations are not eligible for nomination.

Awards will be presented to one company/organization in each of the following categories, at a luncheon ceremony on Thursday, December 8th at Hart’s Hill Inn:

For-Profit Business with fifty or fewer employees

For-Profit Business with more than fifty employees

Not-for-Profit Organization with fifty or fewer employees

Not-for-Profit Organization with more than fifty employees

Catalyst Rising Business Award (1 to 5 years in business)

Nominations can be made by visiting:

greateruticachamber.org/2022-business-of-the-year-awards-nominations

Nominations close at the end of day on Thursday, September 1, 2022. For more information visit www.greateruticachamber.org, email info@greateruticachamber.org or contact the chamber at 724-3151.