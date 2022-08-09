PRESS RELEASE: Updated Dinosaur Exhibit at the MOST Reopens August 2022

SYRACUSE, NY (August 9, 2022) – Travel back in time to the age of the dinosaurs as you enter Central New York’s only permanent life-sized dinosaur exhibit; Honest Engine Films presents Dino Zone, sponsored by Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital, a newly renovated exhibit reopening on August 12, 2022, at the Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science & Technology (MOST).

With moving, lifelike dinosaurs created in collaboration with paleontologists, learn what life was like on Earth more than 65 million years ago. From Maiasaura to Albertosaurus, visitors will experience an immersive journey through the Cretaceous era with an interactive Safari Hunt that dives into the vegetation and wildlife of our geologic past. The upgraded exhibit will include updates with new scientific discoveries, scenery changes, and overall exhibit enhancements.

“This is huge for the Central New York community, for the MOST as a STEM learning center, and it’s what we do best – the intersection of education and fun,” said Lauren Kochian, MOST President. “The MOST exists to educate and excite through exploration and hands-on learning. What better way is there to share the wonder of science than through huge, life-sized dinosaurs that captivate and fascinate all ages? We are thrilled to have the opportunity to upgrade this community-favorite exhibit.”

In the last 30 years, the Museum brought in the visiting dinosaur exhibit seven times, formerly known as Dinomania. Over the years, it became the most popular exhibit among visitors of the MOST. In the summer of 2019, the exhibit stayed as a permanent exhibit, “Dino Zone. “After several years of public use, the exhibit now requires much-needed enhancements to its experience.

“One of our most memorable experiences was the night that the Dino Zone opened at the MOST,” said Joanne Storkan, Executive Producer at Honest Engine Films. “Watching the young (and old) react and interact in awe and excitement with these prehistoric creatures made our donation from Honest Engine Films worth every penny of this investment! Long live the ‘Dino Zone’!”

The exhibit opening kicks off a month’s worth of dinosaur fun, including a brand-new lawn feature: the triceratops climber, a project funded in part by the Downtown Committee of Syracuse with grant support from the Syracuse Parks Conservancy in partnership with the Central New York Community Foundation (CNYCF). The Syracuse community can access the triceratops climber for free on the MOST’s lawn as a permanent fixture.

In addition to exhibit enhancements, the MOST STEM Story Time of the month will be dinosaur-themed “Triceratops Stomp” by Karen Patkau. STEM Story Time encourages a child’s scientific spirit through stories and hands-on sensory play designed to inspire young children to begin discovering the world around them. STEM Story Time is offered at 11 am daily during MOST operating hours and is free with museum admission.

Visitors can also see “Dinosaurs of Antarctica,” a documentary sponsored by Amazon, playing in the National Grid ExploraDome daily at 10:30 am, 12:30 pm, and 2:30 pm. Join intrepid Antarctic scientists on a quest to understand the ice continent’s profound transformation – and to predict the future as humans drive dramatic change. Viewers will journey to the south polar landscapes of Antarctica hundreds of millions of years ago and roam the primitive forest and thick swamps with bizarre dinosaurs and colossal amphibians.

In August, visitors will also be able to create their own dinosaur mask in MAKE Space, a space for STEM crafts that invites visitors to express creativity, solve problems, and bring their design ideas to life; free with museum admission.

The MOST will be offering “Dollar Dino Fridays” on August 19, 26, and September 2; children ages 2-11 (under 2 are always free) will be able to access the Museum, including the upgraded Dino Zone exhibit and the film “Dinosaurs of Antarctica” for $1. Visitors must purchase tickets in the Museum (not available online); National Grid ExploraDome showings are subject to availability.

Members, sponsors, and media are invited to the MOST on Thursday, August 11, for a free preview party starting at 4:30 pm. The grand opening schedule includes:

An unveiling of the triceratops climber.

The opening of indoor Dino Zone.

A showing of Dinosaurs of Antarctica at 6:30 pm.

Dino Zone sponsors include Amanda Russell-Brown, Cumulus Media, Dinosaur Bar-B-Que, Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital, Harpoon Eddies, Honest Engine Films, Pathfinder Bank, Technology Alliance of Central New York, and Downtown Committee of Syracuse with grant support from the Syracuse Parks Conservancy in partnership with the Central New York Community Foundation.

About the MOST

The Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science & Technology (MOST) is a hands-on science and technology museum for all ages. The MOST hosts numerous STEM education programs and community outreach events annually and is home to 35,000 square feet of interactive permanent and traveling exhibits. The MOST’s vision is to be a preeminent science and technology center, inspiring all generations through hands-on education and entertainment.

The MOST is open from 9:30 am to 5 pm. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For hours and pricing, visit most.org or call 315.425.9068.