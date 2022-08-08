Broadway Utica
Release: Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute to host Chamber’s August Business After Hours

Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute Musuem of Art.

UTICA, NY – Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute will host the Chamber’s August Business After Hours on Wednesday, August 10, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, at 310 Genesee Street, Utica. 

Join us on the beautiful grounds of Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute for a summer evening of networking!  Enjoy food and drink from O’Connor’s Terrace Café, meet new people and enjoy these special features for this event:

  • Drawings will be held for new Museum memberships during the event;
  • The first 120 attendees will receive a commemorative magnet featuring a painting from Thomas Cole’s Voyage of Life Series;
  • Their permanent collection will be available for people to see, including the Thomas Cole gallery, the 19th Century American gallery and the Modern and Contemporary galleries.

The cost for pre-registered Chamber Members is $10, or $15.00 at the door.  For those who are not Chamber Members and wish to attend, the cost is $20. Click here to register for this event.  All employees of Chamber Member businesses are eligible to attend at our member price.  To find out if your employer is a member of the Greater Utica Chamber of Commerce, you can view a full member listing at http://www.greateruticachamber.org or contact your employer. 

