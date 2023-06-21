Picente announces first step in new strategic housing plan

RFP Issued to Create Housing Inventory, Assessment & Strategy Report

Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. today announced the county is seeking a consultant to provide a housing market inventory, assessment and strategy report.

The Request for Proposal is the first step in Picente’s State of the County initiative to address the needs and gaps in county housing options through a strategic plan.

“Housing is a critical piece in preparing for the future of this community,” Picente said. “It is essential to economic and community development at all levels. It is the way we grow to attract more people and more business allowing them to thrive here in Oneida County. This holistic approach is intended to provide a global understanding and present a real strategy for strengthening our housing sector.”

The first-of-its-kind comprehensive housing plan will innovatively bring together market influencers and workforce drivers to accurately assess current needs and provide a strategy for the future of housing within Oneida County. The report will include meta-analysis of existing data, housing plans, identified housing needs and projected housing needs across the region.

“The report will be comprised of a Housing Initiatives Summary; Demographic Profile; Technical Memorandum: Existing Housing Inventory; Market Analysis; Economic and Workforce Profile; Public Engagement Plan and a summary of findings and strategies,” said Oneida County Planning Commissioner James Genovese.

The RFP can be found here.

Proposals must be received by the Department of Planning no later than 3:30 p.m. on July 21, 2023. Proposals received after this date will not be accepted.

Questions regarding this RFP must be submitted in writing by email to planning@ocgov.net no later than 3:30 p.m. on July 11, 2023. Responses to questions will be provided to all proposers.