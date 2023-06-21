Registration open for YWCA MV’s Sky’s the Limit

UTICA: Registration is open now for YWCA Mohawk Valley’s (YWCA MV) second annual Sky’s the Limit event on Saturday, July 15. The 2023 summit is presented by M & T Bank Sky’s the Limit is a free, day-long event for students who identify as female in grades 7 through 12 across Herkimer and Oneida counties. The summit will be held at The Griffiss Institute in Rome, NY with lunch and transportation provided.

“Girls have the power to change the world,” says Dianne Stancato, YWCA MV CEO. “We want them to see that. We want Sky’s the Limit to help them see their strength, use their voices, and become the empowered women we know they can be.”

Sky’s the Limit 2023 will provide unique opportunities for students in attendance to learn from local women leaders and foster personal and professional growth. Girls in attendance will be able to take part in a number of unique experiences, including a panel discussion (complete with Q & A session) with leading women from the Mohawk Valley community, a leadership workshop by Daneli Partners, a personal finance workshop with Strategic Financial, and more.

Registration is required and open now through June 26. Forms must be returned to YWCA MV Director of Community Education Tracy Stancato at tstancato@ywcamv.org. For more information and download the registration form, visit ywcamv.org/Skys.

