Local singer/songwriter Kevin Keating to perform at Remsen Arts Center

REMSEN, NY: The Remsen Arts Center presents Kevin Keating in concert on Friday, July 7th, 2023 at 7:30pm at 9627 Main Street, Remsen, NY. Tickets are $10 General Admission, $8 Members, $5 Students. Advance sale tickets available.
Singer/songwriter and solo artist, Kevin takes the listener on a journey telling the stories and struggles of everyday people living extraordinary lives. He plays folk/American style songs as well as jazz, blues, soul, R&B and rock genres. If you are looking for a night to listen to live music in a beautiful historical building, this is an event you won’t want to miss! Refreshments will be available at intermission.
More event info at remsenartscenter.org