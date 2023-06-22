Local singer/songwriter Kevin Keating to perform at Remsen Arts Center

REMSEN, NY: The Remsen Arts Center presents Kevin Keating in concert on Friday, July 7th, 2023 at 7:30pm at 9627 Main Street, Remsen, NY. Tickets are $10 General Admission, $8 Members, $5 Students. Advance sale tickets available.

Singer/songwriter and solo artist, Kevin takes the listener on a journey telling the stories and struggles of everyday people living extraordinary lives. He plays folk/American style songs as well as jazz, blues, soul, R&B and rock genres. If you are looking for a night to listen to live music in a beautiful historical building, this is an event you won’t want to miss! Refreshments will be available at intermission.



More event info at More event info at remsenartscenter.org or fac ebook.com/RemsenArtsCenter . Proceeds from the events will benefit the Remsen Arts Center. This project is made possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by CNY Arts. Plus membership and community support.