Broadway Utica
HomeReleased to Phoenix Media:Local singer/songwriter Kevin Keating to perform at Remsen Arts Center
Released to Phoenix Media:

Local singer/songwriter Kevin Keating to perform at Remsen Arts Center

Press Release
By Press Release
0
135
REMSEN, NY: The Remsen Arts Center presents Kevin Keating in concert on Friday, July 7th, 2023 at 7:30pm at 9627 Main Street, Remsen, NY. Tickets are $10 General Admission, $8 Members, $5 Students. Advance sale tickets available.
 

Singer/songwriter and solo artist, Kevin takes the listener on a journey telling the stories and struggles of everyday people living extraordinary lives. He plays folk/American style songs as well as jazz, blues, soul, R&B and rock genres. If you are looking for a night to listen to live music in a beautiful historical building, this is an event you won’t want to miss! Refreshments will be available at intermission. 


More event info at remsenartscenter.org or facebook.com/RemsenArtsCenter. Proceeds from the events will benefit the Remsen Arts Center. This project is made possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by CNY Arts. Plus membership and community support.
Previous article
Registration open for YWCA MV’s Sky’s the Limit
Next article
Tradewinds Education Center celebrates 2023 graduates
Press Release
Press Release
Press releases, designated as "Released to Phoenix Media" are contributed content. These articles have been released to the media by the organization, business, or individual who wrote and provided them. They were not researched or written by the staff of Phoenix Media. We would like to thank our valued community member for contributing this article.

RELATED ARTICLES

spot_img
spot_img

Most Popular

Load more
For The Good Inc. | Utica Phoenix
MORE STORIES
Released to Phoenix Media:

Adirondack Railroad Inaugurates “The Mountaineer” train service between Old Forge /...

Press Release - 0