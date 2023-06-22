Tradewinds Education Center celebrates 2023 graduates

Commencement ceremonies for Upstate Caring Partners’ Tradewinds Education Center graduates in Utica, Rome, and Chadwicks were held last week on their respective campuses. Graduates celebrated their achievements with their friends, family, and staff as they walked to the stage in their caps and gowns to accept their diplomas.

“Throughout the years, we have witnessed the maturation and development of these young individuals,” explained Jeremy Earl, Executive Vice President of Education Services. “These students’ hard work, dedication, and perseverance have brought them to this significant milestone. On behalf of our administrators, staff, and Board of Directors, we want to wish our graduates all the best in their future endeavors.”

The Tradewinds Education Center provides excellence in education and residential services to children between the ages of 5 and 21 with differing developmental or intellectual abilities. The Tradewinds Education Center is a private school approved by the New York State Education Department.

A primary emphasis of the Tradewinds program is to provide a therapeutic environment for children, supporting the development of social skills and communication. Using a comprehensive approach with each child, the education, clinical, and residential staff, in conjunction with families, develop and implement goals and objectives focused on the overall development of each student, providing a supportive, positive environment for all students to learn and grow. Our state-of-the-art learning centers include classrooms, gymnasium, outdoor recreation areas, music room and cafeteria, much like any other school.

For more information on Upstate Caring Partners’ Tradewinds Education Center contact Jeremy Earl Jeremy.Earl@upstatecp.org | 315-724-6907

Upstate Caring Partners provides innovative programs and services that support

and create opportunities for people of all abilities.