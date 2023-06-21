Mohawk Valley Retirees group announces upcoming trips

Mohawk Valley Retirees would like to invite the community to join them on two upcoming bus trips.

On Wednesday, August 23, 2023, the group will travel to the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse and enjoy a performance of “Beautiful-The Carol King Musical.” The day out begins at 9:30 a.m, when everyone will gather in the upper parking lot of the Sangertown Mall and depart for their first destination, the Springside Inn in Auburn, New York. At the Springside Inn, everyone will enjoy a sit-down meal with salad, rolls, a vegetable, dessert, choice of coffee, tea, or milk, and an entree. Options for the entree are roast sirloin of beef with mushroom gravy, an egg-battered chicken breast in a lemon and white wine butter sauce, or baked haddock. After enjoying the meal together, the group will depart for the playhouse to catch a 2 p.m. showing of “Beautiful.” The cost per person is $125, driver tip included. After the play, the bus will return to New Hartford.

On Friday, September 29, 2023, there is a Raquette Lake Fall Foliage Luncheon Cruise scheduled. There will also be a tour of Sagamore (The Great Camp). For this trip, attendees will gather at 9 a.m. at the Sangertown Square Mall to catch the bus. At 11:00 a.m., the group will board the WW Durant for a luncheon cruise with historic narration. The lunch menu includes a chicken dish, beef tips over buttered egg noodles, salad with apricot vinaigrette, maple glazed carrots, apple crisp a la mode, lemonade, coffee, tea, and decaf coffee. There will be time to browse the gift shop between 1:35 and 1:45. At 1:50, the group will drive to Sagamore and browse the gift shop there before enjoying a tour between 2:30 and 4:00 p.m. A video tour will be made available for those who may be unable to join the group for the physical tour. As with the previous trip, return transportation and driver tip is included. The cost is $125 per person.

Those who would like to join the group for “Beautiful” should reach out to Pat Sheppard at 315-922-7580. Payment is due by July 15.

Anyone interested in the cruise and tour trip needs to reach out to Kay Garfield at 315-724-7486. Payment is due by September 5.

