Levitt AMP Utica returns for 2023 concert series

Photo: Crowds gather for the 2023 Levitt AMP launch

The Levitt AMP Monday night summer concert series has returned to Kopernik Memorial Park. This year marks the seventh season of Levitt AMP Utica. As with every Levitt AMP concert, the June 19, 2023 opening show was free of charge, tobacco free, and suitable for all ages.

The audience began drifting into the park between 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m for the 5:30 event. Many were hauling chairs. Some were carrying takeout containers or bags of food to enjoy along with the music. Several wore shirts proclaiming the Juneteenth holiday. As the crowd grew, volunteers wearing Levitt AMP tees in this year’s signature color of lime green hurried to set out the colorful seats made from Home Depot buckets that have always provided extra seating and table space to those who need it during the show.

Each week, Levitt AMP Utica features a different genre of music. For the launch of the 2023 season, those gathered in the park were treated to three performances of Gospel music.

Photo: Amos Donnell keeps the crowd moving

DJ Doneilous King joined announcer Gia Marchesconi in welcoming opening act Amos Donnell to the stage.

“Amos Donnell is a national treasure and an ambassador of our area,” King said. The large crowd certainly seemed to agree. Rather than traditional Gospel music, Donnell’s work is a mix of R&B, Hip-Hop, and Christian contemporary. And his music is designed for dancing.

“For this next song, I need you all to dance. I need you all to have a good time” he said before performing a cover of Mark Ronson’s “Uptown Funk.” But the crowd needed little encouragement. Groups of audience members gathered in the blocked off street between the seating area and the stage to dance throughout the performance.

Near the end of his act, Donnell surprised the crowd by calling a woman identified as “Kara”up to the stage for an unplanned guest performance. She gave an impressive solo performance, finishing with a cover of Shawn Mendes’ “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back.”

“This is not easy to do,” Donnell reminded the audience as he thanked her for joining him onstage.

But perhaps the biggest surprise came at the very end of the opening act, as Donnell performed a worship song, Bethel Music’s “Way Maker.”

“I would not be here if it were not for the almighty God,” he prayed before the song, encouraging the audience to worship along with him. Although it is common public perception that Christian prayer and worship is no longer welcome in public spaces in the United States, this did not hold true for this gathering. Several members of the audience sang along. Some even raised their arms, signifying their worship of Jesus Christ.

Levitt AMP Utica Coordinator Michelle Truett took over as announcer following the opening act. “It is an honor for our team to bring you live music,” she told the crowd.

Truett introduced the Levitt AMP interns, announcing each one’s name and school affiliation. She then called the first intermission act, The Rebirth Fellowship Chorale to the stage. Other intermission events included acknowledgments of sponsors and media partners, local community leader Robbie Dancy receiving the honor of the day being dedicated to her in gratitude for her years of service, and a performance by youth dance group “Utica Royalties”

As anyone who has attended in previous years knows, Levitt AMP Utica is much more than a free concert. It is a place for people to gather, spend time outdoors, reconnect with those they know, and meet new friends. Throughout the event, audience members walked around the park, greeted those they knew, posed for photos, danced together, and purchased meals, snacks, and treats from the food trucks parked around the area. Children ran and played, and several dogs were spotted enjoying the warm weather and the cool grass.

Photo: Harlem Gospel Travelers entertain and inspire the community

Headliners “Harlem Gospel Travelers” began their set with music reminiscent of 1950’s Du Wop, but quickly drifted into a soft R&B sound. For the June 19 performance, Harlem Gospel Travelers was joined by New York based singer and guitarist Kyle Lacy.

Throughout the set, the group performed a mix of Christian and secular songs, finishing with covers of the Rolling Stones’ “Satisfaction” and “Love Train” by the O’Jays.

As with most outdoor events, the weather greatly impacted attendance. Despite the talent and energy of everyone who performed, a sudden drop in temperature caused the audience to quickly thin out around 8 p.m., around twenty minutes before the end of the event. But those who remained continued to celebrate the return of live music to the park and the Juneteenth holiday.

Levitt AMP Utica is scheduled to return on June 26. That evening’s genre will be “Rock,” with headliner Brandon “Taz” Niederauer and opening act Jimmy Wolf. Future weeks will bring Reggae, Funk and Brass, Bluegrass, Soul Pop, Blues, Afro Cuban, and Irish Rock.

For more information, visit www.levittamputica.org