Upstate Caring Partners Tradewinds Education Center holds annual prom

UTICA: Students at Upstate Caring Partners Tradewinds Education Center in Utica, Rome, and Chadwicks were geared up for their highly anticipated annual prom on Friday, June 9, 2023. This special event brought together more than 65 students on the Armory campus in Utica for a night of celebration and music.

Tradewinds students aged 18 years and older eagerly await this memorable occasion each year. It serves as a time for families and friends to accompany their loved ones down the famous red carpet during the grand march. The students arrived in style, being escorted in limousines generously provided by Adonis-Avanti Transportation Service. Food catered by Tony’s Pizza was available for everyone to enjoy. The event featured music played by Upstate Caring Partners’ very own DJ Dave and DJ Tyler.

“Prom holds great significance for young adults as it marks a pivotal milestone in their lives,” stated Jeremy Earl, executive vice president of education services at Upstate Caring Partners.” Prom allows young adults to showcase their personal style and individuality, fostering self-confidence and providing a platform for self-expression in a supportive and celebratory atmosphere. Our education program takes great pride in celebrating this annual event with our students, many of whom reside with us throughout the year.”

The prom serves as one of the final events for the Tradewinds students before the conclusion of the school year. Community organizations interested in participating in next year’s prom are encouraged to contact Jeremy Earl at Jeremy.Earl@upstatecp.org for further information.