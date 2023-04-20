Broadway Utica
HomeAnnouncementPaint and Sip event returns to the Oneida County History Center
Announcement

Paint and Sip event returns to the Oneida County History Center

Utica Phoenix Staff
By Utica Phoenix Staff
0
76

Oneida County History Center is bringing back its popular Sip & Paint for Mother’s Day weekend. Participants will paint a landscape featuring a scene on the historic Erie Canal, complete with a canal boat, mule, and passengers! Tickets are $40 for non-members and $35 for History Center members and include all art materials, one beverage ticket, and light snacks. Pre-registration is required. Join us for an afternoon of a bit of painting, a little sipping, and a lot of fun!

Attendees will be led by the instructors from Painting with a Twist and will create their version of the featured painting while sipping and enjoying the company of other painters. The event will be held on May 13, from 1-3 p.m. in the History Center exhibit gallery. Drinks will include wine and non-alcoholic options. Anyone planning to consume alcoholic beverages should come prepared to show a valid ID. For further information or purchase tickets, visit

https://www.oneidacountyhistory.org/programs.html or call 315-735-3642.

Previous article
These Good and Crazy People: Utica University’s “Pioneer Players” present Stephen Sondheim’s “Company”
Next article
Boilermaker 15K Road Race sells out; options for being a part of the event offered
Utica Phoenix Staff
Utica Phoenix Staffhttp://www.uticaphoenix.net
The Utica Phoenix is a publication of For The Good, Inc., a 501 (c) (3) in Utica, NY. The Phoenix is an independent newsmagazine covering local news, state news, community events, and more. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and also check out Utica Phoenix Radio at 95.5 FM/1550 AM, complete with Urban hits, morning talk shows, live DJs, and more.

RELATED ARTICLES

spot_img
spot_img

Most Popular

Load more
For The Good Inc. | Utica Phoenix
MORE STORIES
Announcement

Attorney General James releases data security guide to help businesses better...

Utica Phoenix Staff - 0