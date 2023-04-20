Paint and Sip event returns to the Oneida County History Center

Oneida County History Center is bringing back its popular Sip & Paint for Mother’s Day weekend. Participants will paint a landscape featuring a scene on the historic Erie Canal, complete with a canal boat, mule, and passengers! Tickets are $40 for non-members and $35 for History Center members and include all art materials, one beverage ticket, and light snacks. Pre-registration is required. Join us for an afternoon of a bit of painting, a little sipping, and a lot of fun!

Attendees will be led by the instructors from Painting with a Twist and will create their version of the featured painting while sipping and enjoying the company of other painters. The event will be held on May 13, from 1-3 p.m. in the History Center exhibit gallery. Drinks will include wine and non-alcoholic options. Anyone planning to consume alcoholic beverages should come prepared to show a valid ID. For further information or purchase tickets, visit

https://www.oneidacountyhistory.org/programs.html or call 315-735-3642.