Boilermaker 15K Road Race sells out; options for being a part of the event offered

The Boilermaker 15K Road Race presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield scheduled for Sunday, July 9, 2023, has officially sold out, but organizers are citing several opportunities potential participants can explore to get to the starting line.

“First and foremost, we’d like to thank Boilermaker Nation for their continued support,” said Boilermaker President Mark Donovan. “The Boilermaker is known as ‘America’s Best 15K Road Race’ because of the amazing group of runners who bless us with their presence year in and year out.”

Donovan noted that there are options for those who haven’t registered for the race, but still wish to participate. He urged people to sign up for the race’s waitlist ASAP. In addition, runners should explore participating via the Boilermaker’s Charity Bib program which grants race bibs to those who raise funds for local charities.

“There is no charge or commitment to join the waitlist and there is value in doing so ASAP.” Donovan said. “When a spot does open up, the person at the top of the waitlist receives an e-mail and will have 48 hours to respond, after which they will go to the end of the queue if they do not register within that timeframe. In addition, spots do open up as peoples’ schedules change or as they incur injuries and become unable to run.”

Approximately 125 bibs were allotted to the eleven Charity Bib partners chosen this year and a full list of those partners is available on the race’s website, boilermaker.com. Runners receive a free entry by committing to raise at least $500 for the organization. All money raised and collected by each organization is used to support their individual missions.

“The charity bib program is a true win-win for the community and for the runners,” Donovan added. “Since its inception, the program has raised over $650,000 for our partners.”

Donovan also cited the 5K road race presented by Utica National as another way to be a part of the Boilermaker experience. As of Thursday, April 20, the 5K still had several hundred spots remaining.

For more information about joining the waitlist, the Boilermaker Charity Bib program, or to register for the 5K road race, please visit www.boilermaker.com.