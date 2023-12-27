by by Tom Loughlin Jr.

Oneida County men, Irish either of birth or family heritage and adherents to the Roman Catholic faith were inducted into the John C Devereux Division #1 of Oneida County receiving the order’s St Patrick's Degree Thursday at the Irish Cultural Center in Utica.

According to Hibernian President Patrick Roach, speaking to attendees at at the

organization’s Christmas party following the degree, the induction class was the largest in his memory and likely a record for the organization here.

The Hibernians are known for their Hibernian War on Hunger supporting local food banks, co-,sponsoring a Thanksgiving turkey-and fixings giveaway and participation in the nationality publicized 17 ton food giveaway at the Irish Cultural Center which replaced the St Patrick’s Parade on the Hibernian's activity slate in 2021 Continuing his address to party goers, President Roach delightedly acknowledged the attendance of a contingent of members of the A Oh's women’s; organization , the Ladies of Knock, forecasting a future of productive exclusivity for the two groups.

Photo 1 Group With St Patrick front and center between Old Glory and the Irish Flag,

15 new recruits for the John C Devereux Oneida County Division #1 of the Ancient Order of

Hibernians pose with Division officers Photo 2 Oneida County Hibernians earned national recognition for their facilitation of the 17 ton food distribution at the Irish Cultural Center in 2021 on that “no-parade” Covid St Patrick’s weekend. Here, Jeffrey Isherwood directs traffic at the food pick up. The Compassion Coalition refrigerated truck looms in the background.

