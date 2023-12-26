Homeless Persons Remembrance Day at Cornerstone Community Church 2023

Homeless Persons Remembrance Day is observed annually on December 21st, the longest night of the year and the first day of winter. The day serves as a reminder to commemorate the lives of individuals who have died while experiencing homelessness. The events are unique to each community and are often held outdoors, featuring readings of names, candles, prayers, personal remembrances, marches, and moments of silence.

The concept of Homeless Persons Remembrance Day originated in 1990 in Santa Cruz, California, as a response to the death of a homeless woman, Candy Darling, who died from exposure to severe weather conditions. The day has since been observed in many cities across the United States and Canada.

The day holds great significance as it offers an opportunity for communities to collectively mourn those who passed while experiencing homelessness. It also aims to raise awareness about the urgent need for affordable housing, care and support for people dealing with homelessness.

Commemorating the lives of those experiencing homelessness is vital to acknowledge their inherent humanity and address the root causes of homelessness, while highlighting the fact that every individual deserves a safe and stable home. It also serves as a powerful way to draw awareness to the systemic injustices that lead to homelessness and the thousands of preventable deaths each year.

The Homeless Persons Remembrance Day serves as a call to action, asking communities to address homelessness head-on. The day serves to uplift the experiences of people experiencing homelessness and draw attention to their voices, urging individuals and policymakers to collaborate and work towards solutions that promote dignity, safety, and stability for all individuals experiencing homelessness. [1][2][3][4]

The Homeless Persons Memorial Event was held at Cornerstone Community Church in Utica, NY on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This date holds particular significance as it is the longest night of the year and a particularly dangerous time for those living on the streets. The event aimed to remember and honor those who had lost their lives in the past year due to homelessness. Guests, loved ones, and people affected by homelessness attended the event and were able to pay their respects by lighting candles and speaking about those they knew who had passed away. Cathy Marsh, the building manager for Cornerstone Church spoke on behalf of a man known as Mike. The event was successful in bringing the community together and raising awareness about the issue of homelessness.

The event began with a candlelight vigil, where attendees lit candles and took a moment of silence to remember the homeless individuals who had passed away in the community over the past year. Following the vigil, attendees had the opportunity to share their personal experiences with homelessness or their advocacy work to help end homelessness. Speakers at the event emphasized the need for increased funding for homeless services, and the importance of community members working together to combat homelessness. They also highlighted the stigma that often surrounds homelessness, and how that stigma can make it difficult for homeless individuals to get the help they need.

Local news outlets covered the event, with WKTV airing a segment on the event. The coverage helped to spread awareness about the issue of homelessness and the need for continued efforts to address it in the community.

Overall, the Homeless Persons’ Remembrance Day event at Cornerstone Community Church served as a poignant reminder of the struggles faced by homeless individuals in the community, and the need for continued support and advocacy to combat homelessness.

