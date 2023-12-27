Sovena USA donates olive oil, $12,000 to local charities

ROME, N.Y. – December 20, 2023 – Sovena USA of Rome, one of the largest olive oil

companies in the world, recently donated 300 bottles of olive oil, and $12,000 total to local

charities over the holidays.This holiday season, Sovena donated their Olivari Extra Virgin Olive Oil to Feed Our Vets, Utica Rescue Mission, Rome Rescue Mission, and Rome Salvation Army. They donated $3000 to each of these organizations as well. All the donations were made on behalf of Sovena’s employees.

“At the heart of Sovena, are employees that want to make a difference – whether it be

through sustainable food chain practices, helping create heart healthy products, or supporting organizations that help our surrounding communities. On behalf of all Sovena USA employees, we are proud to connect with local organizations who make incredible impacts on our community, especially around the holiday season” says David Winberg, director of human resources at Sovena USA.

In addition to these donations, Sovena USA sponsored the Tree of Lights Ceremony at

Rome Health Hospital. This event is put on by the Rome Twigs, whose mission is to raise funds for the hospital which enhances its’ ability to provide quality health care services to Rome and the surrounding area. The Utica and Rome Rescue Missions offer services for their communities’ needs, including emergency shelter, meals, supportive permanent housing, employment resources and spiritual care. Feed Our Vets provides free food assistance to more than 20,000 veterans and their family members. The Salvation Army is present in 133 countries, running charity shops, operating shelters for the homeless and disaster relief, and humanitarian aid to developing countries.

About Sovena – With a global presence and servicing more than 70 countries, Sovena

Group is the largest olive oil company in the world, constantly inspiring people to eat healthier and tastier by using olive oil. Sovena is involved in every step of the supply chain – from the olive tree to the store shelf – and owns tens of thousands of olive groves worldwide. Its on-site quality control lab in Rome, N.Y. helped make it the first olive oil plant in the world to obtain Safe Quality Food (SQF) Level 3 certification. For more information about Sovena, visit SovenaGroup.com.

