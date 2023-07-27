On Point and NBT Bank announce career advisor partnership

On Point for College is excited to announce a new dedicated Career Advisor position, funded by NBT Bank, that will focus on developing and empowering prospective students to earn the skills needed for a successful career in the New York microchip manufacturing industry.
On Point Executive Director Samuel Rowser said, “We’re passionate about adding
this focus on the microchip manufacturing industry. We know that we need to be
preparing youth now for these high-paying, skilled jobs that we anticipate in the
very near future. By working with regional educators and companies, we will be
able to develop a critical pipeline of students to help ensure our region is positioned for future success.”
The Career Advisor will connect with students, educators, businesses and economic
development organizations in the Mohawk Valley and Central New York regions to
build pathways for local students to apply for certification programs, or 2-year or 4-
year degree programs that will provide the necessary training and skills for the microchip and semiconductor industries.
NBT Bank President & CEO John H. Watt, Jr. said, “New York has seen an influx of
investment into the microchip industry which has accelerated over the last three
years. At the same time our communities are celebrating this, studies show that
there is an anticipated skilled labor shortage in the semiconductor industry. NBT is
honored to support On Point in this effort to ensure that the communities we serve
are positioned to benefit from the microchip investments.”
Current On Point advisor, Zachary Berle, has been promoted to fill this new
position. A Utica native, Berle’s commitment to local students and background in
the area enables him to quickly establish the program’s presence and make
important regional connections to ensure its success. Berle holds a bachelor’s
degree in human development from SUNY Oswego. Prior to joining On Point for
College, he specialized in career placement and professional development at The
Arc, Oneida-Lewis Chapter first as an Employment Specialist and later as a Mental
Health Program Coordinator. Berle has a lifelong passion for technology and for
helping others learn to navigate it. He looks forward to drawing on his professional
background and interest in technology to help prepare students for jobs in the
microchip and semiconductor industries.