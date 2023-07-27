On Point and NBT Bank announce career advisor partnership

On Point for College is excited to announce a new dedicated Career Advisor position, funded by NBT Bank, that will focus on developing and empowering prospective students to earn the skills needed for a successful career in the New York microchip manufacturing industry.

On Point Executive Director Samuel Rowser said, “We’re passionate about adding

this focus on the microchip manufacturing industry. We know that we need to be

preparing youth now for these high-paying, skilled jobs that we anticipate in the

very near future. By working with regional educators and companies, we will be

able to develop a critical pipeline of students to help ensure our region is positioned for future success.”

The Career Advisor will connect with students, educators, businesses and economic

development organizations in the Mohawk Valley and Central New York regions to

build pathways for local students to apply for certification programs, or 2-year or 4-

year degree programs that will provide the necessary training and skills for the microchip and semiconductor industries.

NBT Bank President & CEO John H. Watt, Jr. said, “New York has seen an influx of

investment into the microchip industry which has accelerated over the last three

years. At the same time our communities are celebrating this, studies show that

there is an anticipated skilled labor shortage in the semiconductor industry. NBT is

honored to support On Point in this effort to ensure that the communities we serve

are positioned to benefit from the microchip investments.”

Current On Point advisor, Zachary Berle, has been promoted to fill this new

position. A Utica native, Berle’s commitment to local students and background in

the area enables him to quickly establish the program’s presence and make

important regional connections to ensure its success. Berle holds a bachelor’s

degree in human development from SUNY Oswego. Prior to joining On Point for

College, he specialized in career placement and professional development at The

Arc, Oneida-Lewis Chapter first as an Employment Specialist and later as a Mental

Health Program Coordinator. Berle has a lifelong passion for technology and for

helping others learn to navigate it. He looks forward to drawing on his professional

background and interest in technology to help prepare students for jobs in the

microchip and semiconductor industries.