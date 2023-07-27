Boilermaker announces 2023 winners

Photo: Eric White, center, collects the Robert W. Ingalls Memorial Trophy for his Utica Police Department (UPD) team who won the annual Police and Fire Competition, part of the 2023 Boilermaker 15K Road Race presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield at the annual Boilermaker Challenge Awards Night. While the UPD took home the prize for the second straight year, the Utica Fire Department still holds a 12-5 all-time advantage in the friendly competition. Standing with Whute are Judy Ingalls, special events coordinator for the Boilermaker, and Phil Trzcinski, coordinator of the Robert Ingalls Police and Fire Competition.

The Boilermaker Road Race has announced the official winners of the Corporate Cup presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, the Bob Ingalls Police and Firefighter Competition and the School Challenge presented by GPO Federal Credit Union, all of which occurred within the 46th running of the races on July 9.

“Each of the competitions represent races within the race,” said Boilermaker President Mark Donovan. “These team awards are an important part of the Boilermaker because they represent a group effort in the traditionally individualistic sport of road racing.”

For each of the competitions, the winning teams are decided by the average finish times of the group’s fastest five finishers.

The Corporate Cup awards were presented to runners in the 15K Road Race presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield. The fastest overall team was the Naval Nuclear Laboratory with an average time of 1:02:27. The team won the Open Division and was led by Alexander Biaconi, who finished the race in 55:18.

Geoff Hale was the fastest individual male runner, finishing in 52:50, leading his NYSTEC team to the coed medium division award, while Catherine Beck led all female Corporate Cup runners with a time of 55:54. Beck’s Hamilton College team finished second in the Coed-Medium category.

Other winners in the coed competition include New Hartford Central School District in the small division and New York State Police in the large division.

Other winners include Gomez and Sullivan (Male-Small Division); Eastern Air Defense Sector (Male-Medium Division); Indium Corporation (Male-Large Division); ConMed Corporation (Female-Only); and SAAB Inc. (Masters).

The Utica Police Department (UPD) won the Bob Ingalls Police and Firefighter Competition for the second year in a row, with an average finishing time of 1:10:50, besting the Utica Fire Department (UFD) who averaged 1:14:32. Despite the loss, the UFD still leads the all-time competition 12-5. The Thomas Lindsey Memorial Award was awarded to the fastest UPD finisher, Eric White (1:02:17). Daniel Taurisani (1:08:26), received the William Acquaviva Memorial Award, which is given to the fastest UFD finisher.

The School Challenge Awards presented by GPO Federal Credit Union were presented to the fastest student teams among local school districts in both the 5K Road Race presented by Utica National and the 15K Road Race presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield. In the 5K race, New Hartford Central School District won the girl’s competition with a 23:33 average, and the boy’s crown with a 19:01 average finish time. New Hartford also swept the 15K race, winning the girl’s competition with an average finish time of 1:18:05 and the boy’s side in 1:13:41. New Hartford completed the sweep by taking home the highest participation award.

Full results can be found at: https://www.leonetiming.com/2023/Roads/Boilermaker/