Community Foundation honors Ron and Sheila Cuccaro

A Utica couple whose generosity has touched countless lives over the last two decades has received the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties’ highest award for community philanthropy.

Ron and Sheila Cuccaro of Utica were honored at the Community Foundation’s July 26 Celebration of Philanthropy event at the Delta Hotel, presented with support from Rising Phoenix Holdings Corporation, and Stephen and Gina Surace. About 200 attendees joined current and past Community Foundation board members in recognizing the Cuccaros’ commitment to the community.

“Ron and Sheila have demonstrated how personal dedication to community, in partnership with the Community Foundation and nonprofit organizations, can turn philanthropic commitment into lifechanging impact,” said Alicia Fernandez Dicks, president/CEO of the Community Foundation. “The Rosamond Childs Award for Community Philanthropy recognizes their deep and continuing selflessness, leadership, compassion, and generosity.”

Established in 2006, the Rosamond G. Childs award recognizes those who exhibit a spirit of giving and profound commitment to the community as exemplified by the Community Foundation’s first major donor. The Cuccaros have been at the forefront of supporting critical human services needs in the community through extraordinary support, much of it through the Ronald and Sheila Cuccaro Family Fund, for many of the community’s nonprofit organizations. In times of crisis, the couple has led the way by seeding Community Foundation funds dedicated to racial equity and social justice, Ukrainian refugee relief and global pandemic aid. They also established a fund for basic human needs to support the outreach work of the Mary, Mother of Our Savior Parish.

As founding president and executive chairman of Adjusters International, one of the nation’s premier disaster recovery consulting organizations, Ron has complemented the couple’s personal philanthropy with extensive corporate support to aid recovery efforts for natural disasters across the nation. He also volunteered his time to help guide the Community Foundation’s transition from traditional grantmaker to community funder of impact, serving as a member and chair of the Board of Trustees from 2013 through 2021.

“Whenever there’s an urgent need or an opportunity to support the community, Ron and Sheila are right there,” Dicks said. “Their generosity has inspired others to give back and will continue to benefit our community for years to come.”

Those wishing to honor Ron and Sheila Cuccaro can make a donation at foundationhoc.org/cuccaro.