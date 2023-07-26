MVCC student-athletes named to 2022-2023 NJCAA all-academic teams

Thirty-five student-athletes from Mohawk Valley Community College have been named to the 2022-2023 National Junior Athletic Association (NJCAA) All-Academic Teams in recognition of their dedication to success in the classroom. Those named to the All-Academic First Team achieved a GPA of 4.00, those named to the Second Team earned a GPA of 3.80-3.99, and those named to the Third Team earned a GPA of 3.60-3.79.

All-Academic First Team:

Ryann DePerno, freshman, Women’s Soccer

Brandon Massett, sophomore, Men’s Bowling

Alivia Neff, sophomore, Softball

Callie Ott, sophomore, Women’s Tennis

Erik Vodanovic, freshman, Men’s Lacrosse

All-Academic Second Team:

Olivia Bochniak, sophomore, Women’s Soccer

Hayden Day, sophomore, Men’s Basketball

Madisen Gorinshek, freshman, Women’s Soccer

Ella Hutchins, freshman, Women’s Soccer

Sophia Murray, freshman, Women’s Basketball

Lauren Packard, freshman, Women’s Soccer

Thiago Pereira, freshman, Men’s Soccer

Gregory Phillips, freshman, Men’s Outdoor Track & Field

Marco Saavedra, freshman, Men’s Soccer

Alyssa Shepherd, freshman, Women’s Soccer

Dylan Smith, sophomore, Baseball

Amanda Sweet, sophomore, Women’s Soccer

Alaina Taylor, sophomore, Women’s Soccer

Jordan Treen, sophomore, Volleyball

All-Academic Third Team:

Katie Agnew, sophomore, Volleyball

Lucas Beja, freshman, Men’s Soccer

Kylei Cavelino, freshman, Softball

Raegan Dalrymple, freshman, Women’s Basketball

Kendall Darling, freshman, Softball

Jesse Euson, freshman, Men’s Outdoor Track & Field

Kaitlyn Fitch, sophomore, Women’s Tennis

Taylor Harvey, sophomore, Women’s Outdoor Track & Field

Guilherme Luqui, freshman, Men’s Soccer

Selena Mathews, sophomore, Women’s Soccer

Joshua Miller, sophomore, Men’s Outdoor Track & Field

Miesha Neer, freshman, Softball

Rylie Nemitz, sophomore, Men’s Lacrosse

Micah Shahoud, freshman, Men’s Bowling

Lonnie Wadsworth, sophomore, Women’s Basketball

Jill Ward, freshman, Volleyball

