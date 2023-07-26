MVCC student-athletes named to 2022-2023 NJCAA all-academic teams

Thirty-five student-athletes from Mohawk Valley Community College have been named to the 2022-2023 National Junior Athletic Association (NJCAA) All-Academic Teams in recognition of their dedication to success in the classroom. Those named to the All-Academic First Team achieved a GPA of 4.00, those named to the Second Team earned a GPA of 3.80-3.99, and those named to the Third Team earned a GPA of 3.60-3.79.
All-Academic First Team:
- Ryann DePerno, freshman, Women’s Soccer
- Brandon Massett, sophomore, Men’s Bowling
- Alivia Neff, sophomore, Softball
- Callie Ott, sophomore, Women’s Tennis
- Erik Vodanovic, freshman, Men’s Lacrosse
All-Academic Second Team:
- Olivia Bochniak, sophomore, Women’s Soccer
- Hayden Day, sophomore, Men’s Basketball
- Madisen Gorinshek, freshman, Women’s Soccer
- Ella Hutchins, freshman, Women’s Soccer
- Sophia Murray, freshman, Women’s Basketball
- Lauren Packard, freshman, Women’s Soccer
- Thiago Pereira, freshman, Men’s Soccer
- Gregory Phillips, freshman, Men’s Outdoor Track & Field
- Marco Saavedra, freshman, Men’s Soccer
- Alyssa Shepherd, freshman, Women’s Soccer
- Dylan Smith, sophomore, Baseball
- Amanda Sweet, sophomore, Women’s Soccer
- Alaina Taylor, sophomore, Women’s Soccer
- Jordan Treen, sophomore, Volleyball
All-Academic Third Team:
- Katie Agnew, sophomore, Volleyball
- Lucas Beja, freshman, Men’s Soccer
- Kylei Cavelino, freshman, Softball
- Raegan Dalrymple, freshman, Women’s Basketball
- Kendall Darling, freshman, Softball
- Jesse Euson, freshman, Men’s Outdoor Track & Field
- Kaitlyn Fitch, sophomore, Women’s Tennis
- Taylor Harvey, sophomore, Women’s Outdoor Track & Field
- Guilherme Luqui, freshman, Men’s Soccer
- Selena Mathews, sophomore, Women’s Soccer
- Joshua Miller, sophomore, Men’s Outdoor Track & Field
- Miesha Neer, freshman, Softball
- Rylie Nemitz, sophomore, Men’s Lacrosse
- Micah Shahoud, freshman, Men’s Bowling
- Lonnie Wadsworth, sophomore, Women’s Basketball
- Jill Ward, freshman, Volleyball
About MVCC Athletics
Mohawk Valley Community College, home of the Hawks, offers one of the most extensive, diverse, and successful two-year college intercollegiate athletic programs in the country with 17 highly competitive sports for men and women. The Hawks are part of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region III, Division III, and the program is committed to supporting student-athletes in meeting their educational goals in compliance with institutional, NJCAA, and transfer academic standards. Learn about MVCC Athletics at www.gomvhawks.com.