New Hartford students recognized for achievements

By Punya Wijetunge

Cover photo by Punya Wijetunge

Pictured: From left to right: Principal Mark Benson, Dean of Students Timothy Crowe, Julie French, Jake Garcia, Caitlyn Geary, Kasia Gelfuso, Jenna Glenn, Lilian Goodemote, Evan Gray and Ryan Grossman.

The New Hartford Senior High’s annual Sophomore-Junior award ceremony was held on June 8 at 7:00 a.m.

Dean of Students Timothy F. Crowe thanked the students, parents, and faculty for their commendable work during the 2022-2023 school year.

“New Hartford Senior High is a top school not only in the state, but also in the nation,” Crowe stated. “This is due to the world class faculty and to educated parents and grandparents who instill the value of education into their children and grandchildren.”

Awards were presented by Principal Mark Benson, Superintendent Cosimo Tangorra, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum Allen Hyde, Assistant Superintendent of Business Affairs Mary Mande, and President of the Board of Education, Pam King.

Outstanding Citizenship Awards were granted to 38 students. Nominees were chosen by school staff. The criteria for nomination included ethical conduct, effort, integrity in both academic and extracurricular work, service to their school and community, and respect, empathy, and service to others.

The 2022-2023 Outstanding Citizenship Award winners are:

Ava Acker

Caitlin Alt

Emelia Athari

Samantha Ayala

Madalynn Bailey

Jack Bannigan

Ava Brazier

Abigail Briggs

Adam Casler

Raymond Cyr

Alana Demkowitch

Rosalia Fornino

Grace Gehringer

Kasia Gelfuso

Jenna Glenn

Wilkenson Joseph

Abigail Kantor

Beatrice Lafayette

Philippe -Gabriel -Laroche Richard

Madison Madore

Jacob McAvaney

Liliana Mulchy

Alannah Nole

Kathryn Noonan

Elise Pauley

Olympia Pratt

Emma Racioppa

Cole Raux

Grace Raganis

Kaitlyn Schiavi

Taylor Scranton

Grace Serafin

Isabel Silva

Diana Sorensen

Thomas Vitagliano

Olivia Vitullo

Austin Weber

Angelina Yacobucci

Academic Excellence Awards were presented to 164 students. The 2022-2023 Academic Excellence Award winners are:

Rea Aceti –Global History & Geography

Ava Acker-Spanish 3, Living Environment, Geometry, Global History & Geography, English 10

Connor Adsit –Global History and Geography

Kelli Allen- Algebra I, Global History & Geography

Caitlin Alt –Spanish 3, Journalism, AP European History

Nathan Amankwah –AP Macroeconomics, AP English Language and CompositionAP Computer Science A

Kaitlyn Appler- English 11

Emelia Athari- AP US History, Physical Education

Paris Badgley – Living Environment

Madalynn Bailey – Living Environment Global History & Geography II.

Paula Balarezo – Geometry

Jack Bennigan – Algebra 2

Vijay Bapana – US History

Lily Barady – Chemistry; Ashley Barmore- AP Calculus AB, Orchestra

Amiya Barnes – Digital Media Arts

Darian Bateson – English 11

Julia Battaglia – Algebra II, English 10

Michelle Bearse – Algebra II

Nicholas Bennett- AP Statistics

David Berg – Forensics I

Francesca Birns – Living Environment

Dennis Blom – Spanish III

Cooper Borelli- AP U. S. History

Ava Brazier- Geometry, Global History & Geography

Julian Brazier – Algebra II

Aiden Brouillette- Physical Education

Antonio Camarra – IIT, Global History & Geography

Elijah Campbell – AP US History, Symphonic Band, Orchestra,

Katherine Carbone – AP U. S. History, Algebra 2 Topics

Michael Caruso – AP US History

AP English Language and Composition, Symphonic Band, Spanish IV AP calculus AB

Angela Chen- Mandarin I

Jordyn Cole – Physical Education

Elizabeth Cordeiro – Orchestra

Elise Courto – Chemistry

Wyatt Cull- Forensics II

Angelina Cullars – Spanish I

Alana Demkowitch – Financial Accounting

Emmanuel Derima – PreCalculus

Emma DeSanctis – Choir, Algebra 2

Romiro De Traglia – Latin 3 AP Chemistry, English 10 Honors

Justin Doherty – Global History & Geography, English 10

Keleigh Durso – AP Calculus AB, Forensics I

Joshua Ellis – Mandarin I

Noah El wood – Chemistry

Giulia Fanelli – Algebra 2, Forensics I

Lucus Ferguson- Orchestra

Tara Fobare – Physical Education

Rosalia Fornino – Humanitarian Law & War Crimes, Algebra 2 Topics

Madison Freiberger – Global History & Geography, English 10, French 3

Julia French – Forensics II, Forensics I

Reyli Furcal – Algebra I

Jake Gracia – Chemistry, Algebra 2

Caitlyn Geary – Symphonic Band

Grace Gehringer – Physical education

Kasia Gelfuso – French 4 Precalculus, English II

Jeanna Glenn- GeometryAP Biology prep, English 10, Physical Education, Algebra 2

Lilian Goodemote – AP Calculus AB, Orchestra, AP US History.

Even Gray – AP English Language and composition

Ryan Grossman – Forensics II

Scherezade Haider – AP History, Chemistry, English 11;

Dana Hans – US History, Algebra 2;

Isabella Hayes- Financial Algebra

Grace Hollenbeck- Symphonic Band

Gabe Hollenbeck –Geometry Prep,

Sheldon Holmes – English 11

Leo Jiang – English 10 Honors

Christian Jones – Symphonic Band,

Wilkenson Joseph – AP Biology Prep, Introduction to Business.

Derek Joy- English 11. Global History & Geography

Abigail Kantor- French III;

Ashaanya Kaushik- AP US History, Orchestra

Zaneb Khan – AP English Language and Composition

Abraham Khan- US History, AP Calculus AB

Ethan Kosowski -Algebra 2

Mathea Kostic – Living Environment

Kenneth Kowalczyk – AP Statistics

Sachi Kuruwita – French 4, Precalculus

Samuel Kwon – AP US History, AP English Language and Composition

Rocco Labella – Journalism

Beatrice Lafayette – French 4, Symphonic Band, Physics

Geoffroy-Thibault -Laroche-Richard – AP Biology Prep, Geometry

Philippe – Gabriel- Laroche- Richard – Chemistry, Global History & Geography

Bethany LaVere – Latin 3 Global History & Geography

Andrew Lawin – Studio Art

Robert Lawrence – Geometry, Humanitarian Law & War Crimes

Joshua Leo – Algebra 2

Kaitlyn Lester – AP English Language and Composition, Spanish IV, AP Computer Science A

Eliot Lince- U. S. History & Government

Adian Renz Lizardo –Spanish 1, AP US History, Living Environment

Troy Luley – Algebra 2

Madison Lynch – Chemistry, Precalculus

Daniel MacTurk – Latin 4, Gavin Maidment – Algebra 2 Topics

Gia Manzo – Psychology, Global History & Geography, English 10

Imad Maqsood – Spanish I, Algebra 2

Harmony Martin – US History & Government

Olivia Martinez – AP US history, AP English Language and composition

Nicholas Massoud – Financial Algebra

Caleb Massoud – Pre calculus, Drawing

Trinity Mathias – AP English Language and Composition

Nathaniel Matthews – English 11, AP Calculus AB

Kimani Mbugua – AP Calculus AB, Kimani Mbugua – AP English Language and Composition

Jacob McAvaney –Chor, Orchestra

Donovan Mirabal – Spanish 3

Anthony Mirabal -APEnglish Language and composition, Spanish IV, Precalculus, Algebra II, English 10 honor;

Claire Mitchell – Advanced Art- Drawing & Painting

Lynn Mizgala – Journalism

Noelle Molanare –Algebra I

Sophia Morbidini- Global History and Geography AP Biology Prep

Lilianna Mulchy – Geometry Prep

Trey Murray – Geometry Prep

Giulianna Nole – Algebra 2

Kathryn Noonan – Spanish IV, AP U.S. History, Algebra 2, Precalculus,

Benjamin North- Geometry, English 10 Honors

Isabella O’Connor – Spanish 3 English 10, Algebra 2

Abigail O’ Connor – Digital Media Arts

Jayda O’ Donnell-AP English Language and Composition, US History & Government, French 4

Joey Oles- Global History & Geography

Maya Padmanabhan – Spanish III

Juhyun Park – AP US History, Spanish III, AP English Language and Composition, Symphonic Band, AP Calculus AB, AP Chemistry

Elise Pauley – AP US History, French 4

Aleksandar Pejcic – Spanish 3, AP Biology Prep, Algebra 2.

Kristina Pejcic AP English Language and Composition

Aryana Primarolo- Spanish III

Emma Racioppa – Journalism, Physical Education

Ravi Rao- Humanitarian Law and War Crimes

Cole Raux – English 11, US History, Algebra II Precalculus

Margarat Reale- Geometry, Living Environment, English 10 Honors, Algebra II, Orchestra

Xiomara Rivera- Algebra 2 Topics

Jayala Robinson – Algebra II Topics, Global History and Geography, English 10

Beverly Rhode – Spanish 2, Painting

Mackinley Ronan- Studio Art

Grace Ruganis – Choir, Algebra 2

Hana Sabanovic- Global History & Geography, Algebra 2

Htoo San – Algebra II Topics

Brooke Scarchilli- Geometry.

Kaitlyn Schiavi – French 4, AP English Language and Composition, A. P, US History.

Taylor Scranton Global History & Geography, AP Biology Prep

Carolina Sekula – Geometry Global History II,

Grace Serafin- Algebra II, Forensics II

Andrew Snyder Living Environment, Global History & Geography

Chirstopher Sorensen – Chemistry

Diana Sorensen- Chemistry, Algebra 2

Jamson Stockwell – Global History, Geography

Elle Stone – Advanced Art, Drawing & Painting

Jack Taylor- Journalism

Lauren Tesak – AP Psychology

Ella Thompson- Geometry Prep,

Katherine Thrailkill – Algebra 2

Aiden Tingley – Geometry Prep

Alyssa Tomassi – AP English Language and Composition, Journalism, Symphonic Band & Choir

Gianni Trevisani- English 11

Alexandra Usyk – Algebra 2

Baltazar Vale de Gato – Algebra 2, AP Chemistry, French 3

Jimmie Valez – Global History & Geography

Sophia Vitullo- Spanish 3, Chemistry

Olivia Vitullo – Pre Calculus, AP European History, Algebra 2, Spanish 3, English 10 honors

Kevin Wadsworth – Geometry

Emma Wermeling -US History & Government Pre-calculus

Walker Williams – AP Computer Science A, English 11

Sarah Win- Drawing

Jilian Winn- Algebra I