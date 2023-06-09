New Hartford students recognized for achievements

By Punya Wijetunge
Cover photo by Punya Wijetunge
Pictured: From left to right: Principal Mark Benson, Dean of Students Timothy Crowe, Julie French, Jake Garcia, Caitlyn Geary, Kasia Gelfuso, Jenna Glenn, Lilian Goodemote, Evan Gray and Ryan Grossman.
The New Hartford Senior High’s annual Sophomore-Junior award ceremony was held on June 8 at 7:00 a.m.
Dean of Students Timothy F. Crowe thanked the students, parents, and faculty for their commendable work during the 2022-2023 school year.
“New Hartford Senior High is a top school not only in the state, but also in the nation,” Crowe stated. “This is due to the world class faculty and to educated parents and grandparents who instill the value of education into their children and grandchildren.”
Awards were presented by Principal Mark Benson, Superintendent Cosimo Tangorra, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum Allen Hyde, Assistant Superintendent of Business Affairs Mary Mande, and President of the Board of Education, Pam King.
Outstanding Citizenship Awards were granted to 38 students. Nominees were chosen by school staff. The criteria for nomination included ethical conduct, effort, integrity in both academic and extracurricular work, service to their school and community, and respect, empathy, and service to others.
The 2022-2023 Outstanding Citizenship Award winners are:
Ava Acker
Caitlin Alt
Emelia Athari
Samantha Ayala
Madalynn Bailey
Jack Bannigan
Ava Brazier
Abigail Briggs
Adam Casler
Raymond Cyr
Alana Demkowitch
Rosalia Fornino
Grace Gehringer
Kasia Gelfuso
Jenna Glenn
Wilkenson Joseph
Abigail Kantor
Beatrice Lafayette
Philippe -Gabriel -Laroche Richard
Madison Madore
Jacob McAvaney
Liliana Mulchy
Alannah Nole
Kathryn Noonan
Elise Pauley
Olympia Pratt
Emma Racioppa
Cole Raux
Grace Raganis
Kaitlyn Schiavi
Taylor Scranton
Grace Serafin
Isabel Silva
Diana Sorensen
Thomas Vitagliano
Olivia Vitullo
Austin Weber
Angelina Yacobucci
Academic Excellence Awards were presented to 164 students. The 2022-2023 Academic Excellence Award winners are:
Rea Aceti –Global History & Geography
Ava Acker-Spanish 3, Living Environment, Geometry, Global History & Geography, English 10
Connor Adsit –Global History and Geography
Kelli Allen- Algebra I, Global History & Geography
Caitlin Alt –Spanish 3, Journalism, AP European History
Nathan Amankwah –AP Macroeconomics, AP English Language and CompositionAP Computer Science A
Kaitlyn Appler- English 11
Emelia Athari- AP US History, Physical Education
Paris Badgley – Living Environment
Madalynn Bailey – Living Environment Global History & Geography II.
Paula Balarezo – Geometry
Jack Bennigan – Algebra 2
Vijay Bapana – US History
Lily Barady – Chemistry; Ashley Barmore- AP Calculus AB, Orchestra
Amiya Barnes – Digital Media Arts
Darian Bateson – English 11
Julia Battaglia – Algebra II, English 10
Michelle Bearse – Algebra II
Nicholas Bennett- AP Statistics
David Berg – Forensics I
Francesca Birns – Living Environment
Dennis Blom – Spanish III
Cooper Borelli- AP U. S. History
Ava Brazier- Geometry, Global History & Geography
Julian Brazier – Algebra II
Aiden Brouillette- Physical Education
Antonio Camarra – IIT, Global History & Geography
Elijah Campbell – AP US History, Symphonic Band, Orchestra,
Katherine Carbone – AP U. S. History, Algebra 2 Topics
Michael Caruso – AP US History
AP English Language and Composition, Symphonic Band, Spanish IV AP calculus AB
Angela Chen- Mandarin I
Jordyn Cole – Physical Education
Elizabeth Cordeiro – Orchestra
Elise Courto – Chemistry
Wyatt Cull- Forensics II
Angelina Cullars – Spanish I
Alana Demkowitch – Financial Accounting
Emmanuel Derima – PreCalculus
Emma DeSanctis – Choir, Algebra 2
Romiro De Traglia – Latin 3 AP Chemistry, English 10 Honors
Justin Doherty – Global History & Geography, English 10
Keleigh Durso – AP Calculus AB, Forensics I
Joshua Ellis – Mandarin I
Noah El wood – Chemistry
Giulia Fanelli – Algebra 2, Forensics I
Lucus Ferguson- Orchestra
Tara Fobare – Physical Education
Rosalia Fornino – Humanitarian Law & War Crimes, Algebra 2 Topics
Madison Freiberger – Global History & Geography, English 10, French 3
Julia French – Forensics II, Forensics I
Reyli Furcal – Algebra I
Jake Gracia – Chemistry, Algebra 2
Caitlyn Geary – Symphonic Band
Grace Gehringer – Physical education
Kasia Gelfuso – French 4 Precalculus, English II
Jeanna Glenn- GeometryAP Biology prep, English 10, Physical Education, Algebra 2
Lilian Goodemote – AP Calculus AB, Orchestra, AP US History.
Even Gray – AP English Language and composition
Ryan Grossman – Forensics II
Scherezade Haider – AP History, Chemistry, English 11;
Dana Hans – US History, Algebra 2;
Isabella Hayes- Financial Algebra
Grace Hollenbeck- Symphonic Band
Gabe Hollenbeck –Geometry Prep,
Sheldon Holmes – English 11
Leo Jiang – English 10 Honors
Christian Jones – Symphonic Band,
Wilkenson Joseph – AP Biology Prep, Introduction to Business.
Derek Joy- English 11. Global History & Geography
Abigail Kantor- French III;
Ashaanya Kaushik- AP US History, Orchestra
Zaneb Khan – AP English Language and Composition
Abraham Khan- US History, AP Calculus AB
Ethan Kosowski -Algebra 2
Mathea Kostic – Living Environment
Kenneth Kowalczyk – AP Statistics
Sachi Kuruwita – French 4, Precalculus
Samuel Kwon – AP US History, AP English Language and Composition
Rocco Labella – Journalism
Beatrice Lafayette – French 4, Symphonic Band, Physics
Geoffroy-Thibault -Laroche-Richard – AP Biology Prep, Geometry
Philippe – Gabriel- Laroche- Richard – Chemistry, Global History & Geography
Bethany LaVere – Latin 3 Global History & Geography
Andrew Lawin – Studio Art
Robert Lawrence – Geometry, Humanitarian Law & War Crimes
Joshua Leo – Algebra 2
Kaitlyn Lester – AP English Language and Composition, Spanish IV, AP Computer Science A
Eliot Lince- U. S. History & Government
Adian Renz Lizardo –Spanish 1, AP US History, Living Environment
Troy Luley – Algebra 2
Madison Lynch – Chemistry, Precalculus
Daniel MacTurk – Latin 4, Gavin Maidment – Algebra 2 Topics
Gia Manzo – Psychology, Global History & Geography, English 10
Imad Maqsood – Spanish I, Algebra 2
Harmony Martin – US History & Government
Olivia Martinez – AP US history, AP English Language and composition
Nicholas Massoud – Financial Algebra
Caleb Massoud – Pre calculus, Drawing
Trinity Mathias – AP English Language and Composition
Nathaniel Matthews – English 11, AP Calculus AB
Kimani Mbugua – AP Calculus AB, Kimani Mbugua – AP English Language and Composition
Jacob McAvaney –Chor, Orchestra
Donovan Mirabal – Spanish 3
Anthony Mirabal -APEnglish Language and composition, Spanish IV, Precalculus, Algebra II, English 10 honor;
Claire Mitchell – Advanced Art- Drawing & Painting
Lynn Mizgala – Journalism
Noelle Molanare –Algebra I
Sophia Morbidini- Global History and Geography AP Biology Prep
Lilianna Mulchy – Geometry Prep
Trey Murray – Geometry Prep
Giulianna Nole – Algebra 2
Kathryn Noonan – Spanish IV, AP U.S. History, Algebra 2, Precalculus,
Benjamin North- Geometry, English 10 Honors
Isabella O’Connor – Spanish 3 English 10, Algebra 2
Abigail O’ Connor – Digital Media Arts
Jayda O’ Donnell-AP English Language and Composition, US History & Government, French 4
Joey Oles- Global History & Geography
Maya Padmanabhan – Spanish III
Juhyun Park – AP US History, Spanish III, AP English Language and Composition, Symphonic Band, AP Calculus AB, AP Chemistry
Elise Pauley – AP US History, French 4
Aleksandar Pejcic – Spanish 3, AP Biology Prep, Algebra 2.
Kristina Pejcic AP English Language and Composition
Aryana Primarolo- Spanish III
Emma Racioppa – Journalism, Physical Education
Ravi Rao- Humanitarian Law and War Crimes
Cole Raux – English 11, US History, Algebra II Precalculus
Margarat Reale- Geometry, Living Environment, English 10 Honors, Algebra II, Orchestra
Xiomara Rivera- Algebra 2 Topics
Jayala Robinson – Algebra II Topics, Global History and Geography, English 10
Beverly Rhode – Spanish 2, Painting
Mackinley Ronan- Studio Art
Grace Ruganis – Choir, Algebra 2
Hana Sabanovic- Global History & Geography, Algebra 2
Htoo San – Algebra II Topics
Brooke Scarchilli- Geometry.
Kaitlyn Schiavi – French 4, AP English Language and Composition, A. P, US History.
Taylor Scranton Global History & Geography, AP Biology Prep
Carolina Sekula – Geometry Global History II,
Grace Serafin- Algebra II, Forensics II
Andrew Snyder Living Environment, Global History & Geography
Chirstopher Sorensen – Chemistry
Diana Sorensen- Chemistry, Algebra 2
Jamson Stockwell – Global History, Geography
Elle Stone – Advanced Art, Drawing & Painting
Jack Taylor- Journalism
Lauren Tesak – AP Psychology
Ella Thompson- Geometry Prep,
Katherine Thrailkill – Algebra 2
Aiden Tingley – Geometry Prep
Alyssa Tomassi – AP English Language and Composition, Journalism, Symphonic Band & Choir
Gianni Trevisani- English 11
Alexandra Usyk – Algebra 2
Baltazar Vale de Gato – Algebra 2, AP Chemistry, French 3
Jimmie Valez – Global History & Geography
Sophia Vitullo- Spanish 3, Chemistry
Olivia Vitullo – Pre Calculus, AP European History, Algebra 2, Spanish 3, English 10 honors
Kevin Wadsworth – Geometry
Emma Wermeling -US History & Government Pre-calculus
Walker Williams – AP Computer Science A, English 11
Sarah Win- Drawing
Jilian Winn- Algebra I