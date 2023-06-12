Broadway Utica
Naturalization ceremony scheduled for June 15 in Utica

United States District Court Judge David N. Hurd will preside over a
Naturalization Ceremony to be conducted on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at
11:00 a.m. at the U.S. Courthouse in Utica, New York.
Forty (40) individuals representing twenty-one (21) nations from five
different continents around the world—including nations such as Bhutan,
Canada, Burma, Congo, Iraq, Russia, Somalia, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Ukraine,
and Yemen—are scheduled to be sworn in as new citizens.
The Honorable Patrick G. Radel, a United States Bankruptcy Judge for
the Northern District of New York, will be the featured speaker. A new
citizen will also share a few words. The group Firestorm will perform several
musical selections and the American Legion Post 1376 will present the colors.
The ceremony is open to the public, and cameras are welcome.

