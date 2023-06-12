Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica announces upcoming service

The Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica has scheduled the following service for June 18:

Body and Soul – 100th Anniversary of Pilgrimage: This week we go to UU in Barneveld for our annual pilgrimage

Rev. Kate Braestrup

For more information or to attend:

Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica

Services Sunda y 10:30 am at 10 Higby Road, Utica and online via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/368701920 Meeting ID: 368 701 920, Password 548638 More information at uuutica.org

Editor’s Note: Please contact the church directly for information about the pilgrimage location, and to learn whether or not there will be a gathering at the church in Utica or if all offline attendees will need to travel to Barneveld. These details have not been released to the press.