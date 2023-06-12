Broadway Utica
Released to Phoenix Media:

Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica announces upcoming service

The Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica has scheduled the following service for June 18:

Body and Soul – 100th Anniversary of Pilgrimage: This week we go to UU in Barneveld for our annual pilgrimage
Rev. Kate Braestrup
 
For more information or to attend: 
Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica
Services Sunday 10:30 am at 10 Higby Road, Utica 
and online via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/368701920 
Meeting ID: 368 701 920, Password 548638 
More information at uuutica.org

 

Editor’s Note: Please contact the church directly for information about the pilgrimage location, and to learn whether or not there will be a gathering at the church in Utica or if all offline attendees will need to travel to Barneveld. These details have not been released to the press. 

Press releases, designated as "Released to Phoenix Media" are contributed content. These articles have been released to the media by the organization, business, or individual who wrote and provided them. They were not researched or written by the staff of Phoenix Media. We would like to thank our valued community member for contributing this article.

