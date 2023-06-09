Cataract Awareness Month: Focusing on prevention and care

As people get older, they face a higher risk of developing cataracts, which are a gradual clouding of the eye’s natural lens that leads to a decrease in vision.

According to the National Eye Institute (NEI), more than half of Americans 80 and older either have cataracts or have had surgery to remove them.

June is Cataract Awareness Month – a designated time to remind people about cataract prevention and early signs.

Some symptoms of cataracts include blurry vision, seeing faded colors, poor vision at night, seeing a halo around lights and double vision.

While cataracts are commonly caused by normal changes in your eyes from aging, they can also be a result of extended UV light exposure and prolonged use of certain medications, like steroids that treat arthritis or allergies. According to NEI, people are also at an increased risk if they have certain health issues, drink too much alcohol, smoke, have a family history, or have had an eye injury or other eye surgery.

However, there are ways to reduce the risk of cataract formation.

Dr. Kimberly Wadas, the low vision specialist at the Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired (CABVI), suggests the following preventative measures:

Wear sunglasses with 100% UV protection

Stop smoking

Maintain a healthy diet that includes leafy greens, nuts and whole grains

Exercise regularly

Visit your eye care professional consistently

CABVI offers a selection of sunglasses with UV protection at its Vision and Wellness Center, located at 408 Elizabeth St., in Utica.

People can make small lifestyle changes or get new glasses or contact prescriptions in the early stages of cataracts but may eventually need surgery. CABVI offers low vision exams and treatment for those whose vision cannot be improved by surgery.

There are also programs at CABVI that can help people with vision loss maintain a healthy lifestyle. The adaptive sports and recreation team can create personal exercise plans using the fitness center inside the Vision and Wellness Center.

For more information on CABVI’s programs and services, visit: www.cabvi.org.

###

CABVI is happy to set up media interviews with our rehab specialists regarding Cataract Awareness Month. For more information, reach out to Kali Zigrino, Marketing and Public Relations Manager, at 315-797-2233 ext. 1311.

About CABVI

The Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired (CABVI) is a nonprofit organization that empowers individuals who are blind or visually impaired through employment, rehabilitation and community services. CABVI serves more than 2,000 people of all ages, generally free of charge, who are blind or visually impaired, in a 10-county region of Central New York. For further details, please visit www.cabvi.org/video.